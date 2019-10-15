{{featured_button_text}}
Quinton Roussin, 11, has been found in Farmington at a friend's house after being reported missing since Monday afternoon, according to a Park Hills Police Department official.

He had reportedly gotten into trouble at Central Middle School and had been concerned about being punished at home.

Central R-III School District Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian said the student left the school at the same time as usual Monday afternoon.

McMillian said once word had reached the district this morning, personnel cooperated with Park Hills Police to help locate the student.

The child had been reported missing at 10:58 p.m. Monday and his family had cast a wide net in his search.

He was reported found before 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

