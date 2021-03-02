Route 49 in Iron County reduced for bridge repairs

Missouri Route 49 in Iron County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route BB to County Road 174A near Vulcan.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday through Thursday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

Later this month, northbound and southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs.

The following lane closures will be in place on I-55:

• Northbound work will extend from mile marker 117 to mile marker 129.

• Southbound work will extend from mile marker 123 to mile marker 117.

Weather permitting, work will begin Thursday, March 11, with completion anticipated Monday, May 31.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Brian Holt (573) 243-0899, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0