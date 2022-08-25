Route C in Iron County closed for culvert replacement

Route C in Iron County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway.

This section of roadway is located between County Road 136 and County Road 137 near Annapolis.

Weather permitting, work will take place Aug. 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.