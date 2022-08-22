 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Route K reduced to one lane Tuesday-Wednesday

MoDOT
Route K in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

This section of roadway is located between Stormy Lane and Saffell Road near Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday through Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

These adorable bear cubs are having a blast playing in Alaska

