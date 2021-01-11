Rte. 143 in Iron, Wayne counties closed

Route 143 in Iron and Wayne Counties will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace culverts under the roadway. The following closures will be in place on Route 143:

• Work will extend from the Route 49 junction in Iron County to 1 mile south. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Work will extend from the Route 34 junction in Reynolds County to 11 miles north. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

