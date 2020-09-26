RUN IN WEEKEND ISSUE!!! CASA of the Parkland seeks grant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASA of the Parkland has been selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200 Finalist.

Starting Sept. 23 at midnight ET, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/2033256.

According to Executive Director JoAnna Watts, CASA of the Parkland is asking the community to vote for it to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve the community.

"The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions and CASA of the Parkland is one of just 10 organizations in the Top 200 from Missouri," she said. "CASA of the Parkland has until Oct. 2 at 11:59pm ET to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day.

"On Nov. 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits. We're hoping that CASA of the Parkland will be one of them."