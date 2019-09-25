{{featured_button_text}}

“Running for a Cure” is a well-fitting name for the upcoming 5k race that is being hosted by Preferred Hospice on the grounds of Mineral Area College.

Running for a Cure will begin at 8 a.m. on Oct. 5. on the MAC campus. Throughout the race, there will be snacks, water, a cooling tent and first aid supplies will be available for racers. All proceeds of Running for a Cure will go toward the American Cancer Society/Relay for Life.

“Mineral Area College has been a proud and gracious supporter of this race and we are very grateful for the use of their campus and grounds," Director of Operations Sean Copeland said. "Our staff and management team are big supporters of Relay for Life and everything the American Cancer Society stands for. We watch patients and families struggle with this horrible disease on a daily basis. We hope this event will show our support to those who fight this disease and raise as much money as possible.”

This will be Preferred Hospice’s first Running for a Cure event.

Tammie Lambert, hospice support at Preferred Hospice, said, “We not only want to support Relay for Life, but we want this event to be a draw for true racers in our area. We will have an official timer, an emcee, and medals to give out based on age groups. We hope the community will come support us!”

There are different ways to be a part of “Running for a Cure” that involve participation and sponsorship.

For participants this can either be a 5K race or a 1 mile run/walk with a $25 dollar participation fee. Walkers and runners are able to register ahead of time as long as it is before Sept. 26.

People can also come the day of the race and register starting at 7 a.m. Individuals registering the day of the event are not guaranteed a T-shirt.

Sponsorships are available for $100. The deadline is Sept. 26.

Preferred Hospice, as a community, will be playing a big part in this race with Copeland and Scott Hinkle, members of the corporate management team of Preferred Hospice, participating as runners.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

