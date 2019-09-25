“Running for a Cure” is a well-fitting name for the upcoming 5k race that is being hosted by Preferred Hospice on the grounds of Mineral Area College.
Running for a Cure will begin at 8 a.m. on Oct. 5. on the MAC campus. Throughout the race, there will be snacks, water, a cooling tent and first aid supplies will be available for racers. All proceeds of Running for a Cure will go toward the American Cancer Society/Relay for Life.
“Mineral Area College has been a proud and gracious supporter of this race and we are very grateful for the use of their campus and grounds," Director of Operations Sean Copeland said. "Our staff and management team are big supporters of Relay for Life and everything the American Cancer Society stands for. We watch patients and families struggle with this horrible disease on a daily basis. We hope this event will show our support to those who fight this disease and raise as much money as possible.”
This will be Preferred Hospice’s first Running for a Cure event.
Tammie Lambert, hospice support at Preferred Hospice, said, “We not only want to support Relay for Life, but we want this event to be a draw for true racers in our area. We will have an official timer, an emcee, and medals to give out based on age groups. We hope the community will come support us!”
You have free articles remaining.
There are different ways to be a part of “Running for a Cure” that involve participation and sponsorship.
For participants this can either be a 5K race or a 1 mile run/walk with a $25 dollar participation fee. Walkers and runners are able to register ahead of time as long as it is before Sept. 26.
People can also come the day of the race and register starting at 7 a.m. Individuals registering the day of the event are not guaranteed a T-shirt.
Sponsorships are available for $100. The deadline is Sept. 26.
Preferred Hospice, as a community, will be playing a big part in this race with Copeland and Scott Hinkle, members of the corporate management team of Preferred Hospice, participating as runners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.