Running to county line for Special Olympics

This year was also unique in that fewer runners participated, so they went a shorter-than-usual distance. Usually, Bullock said, about 50 or so runners participate and they start at the Madison County line. With less than a third signed up and not sure how many might be interested in running that far, Bullock planned on giving them a break.

“Starting at Doubet probably knocked about 10 miles off or so,” he said.

Bullock said he started St. Francois County’s involvement in the international law enforcement run in the early 1990s because he believes it’s important to give back to the community — it’s why he got into law enforcement in the first place about 40 years ago, he said. After a few years, he said, he didn’t want to do anything but be in law enforcement, he couldn’t see himself in any other job.

“And I still love it, it’s the public service. It’s important to give back to the community, I try to get that through to my officers, you might take a paycheck here, and it might not be what it should be, but we all still have to support our communities in other ways,” he said.