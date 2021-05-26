Running to county line for Special Olympics

Under overcast skies, about a dozen correctional center and law enforcement officers sporting shorts and T-shirts assembled at the St. Francois County Jail at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, ready for the torch run to the Jefferson County line in honor of Special Olympics.
With the exception of last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run has taken place in St. Francois County for almost 30 years, organized by Desloge Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock, who also raised about $700 for the cause that lets kids with developmental disabilities compete in Olympic-style sports. The international law enforcement torch run itself started in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas, and spread across the nation within a few years.
This year’s run was almost a five-hour, cross-county journey for the runners, who took turns jogging from Doubet Road on the northbound shoulder of US 67 to the Jefferson County line, halfway between Route JJ and Valles Mines.
With nine runners taking turns every mile or so, one or two at a time, a convoy of about five law enforcement vehicles followed behind the torch-bearing runner on the northbound shoulder, a Missouri Department of Transportation dump truck flashing arrows to keep northbound drivers moved into the passing lane to ensure the runner’s safety.
“Today, traffic did a great job of moving over to the passing lane and staying there,” Bullock said. “In years past, people would try to pass us in the driving lane, but they seem to be better this year.”
This year was also unique in that fewer runners participated, so they went a shorter-than-usual distance. Usually, Bullock said, about 50 or so runners participate and they start at the Madison County line. With less than a third signed up and not sure how many might be interested in running that far, Bullock planned on giving them a break.
“Starting at Doubet probably knocked about 10 miles off or so,” he said.
Bullock said he started St. Francois County’s involvement in the international law enforcement run in the early 1990s because he believes it’s important to give back to the community — it’s why he got into law enforcement in the first place about 40 years ago, he said. After a few years, he said, he didn’t want to do anything but be in law enforcement, he couldn’t see himself in any other job.
“And I still love it, it’s the public service. It’s important to give back to the community, I try to get that through to my officers, you might take a paycheck here, and it might not be what it should be, but we all still have to support our communities in other ways,” he said.
“And this run, which is geared to law enforcement, is a good way to do it,” he continued. “I used to run it, too, back in the day. I might not have a relative or family member who qualifies to compete in Special Olympics, but this opportunity came about back in the 1990s, no one else was doing it, so it seemed like a good thing to do.”
He might have about 40 years of law enforcement under his belt – and no plans to retire — but he does think about the future, and wonders if someone will, well, take up the torch to organize the St. Francois County Law Enforcement Torch Run.
“Nothing lasts forever, not even me,” he said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere, but I’m not going to be here forever, and I do hope someone will keep it going long after I’m gone. I hope that for all the fundraisers and community efforts law enforcement does in our area.”
Runners, drivers and organizers also included: Cody Stanley, LPN with the Dept. of Corrections; Baily Burgess, OSA with ERDCC; Revecca Henson, RN, BSN with ERDCC; Ben Leftridge, recreation officer II with ERDCC; Jesse Boyer, patrolman with Farmington Police Department; Amber Boyd, officer with Farmington Police Department; Clint Boyd, officer with Farmington Police Department; Christopher Bullock, lieutenant with Farmington Police Department; Bill Gammon, sergeant with Farmington Police Department; Todd Renshaw, nurse with DOC; Dan Bullock, St. Francois County sheriff; and sheriff department staff members: Alex Shumate, Tammy Romine, Amy Brenneke, and Ashley Bates.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.