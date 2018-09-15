Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 recently announced that Shaylin Ryder was named Bismarck High School Student of the Month for September.
The daughter of Randy Ryder and Natalie Henson, Ryder has attained high place rankings in the MAMTA math competition and earned first place in the English competition of WYSE. She also received the “showmanship award” at the St. Francois County Fair and third place in the senior division of the Bible competition.
Ryder serves as 4-H secretary and was elected as a Bismarck High School class officer. She is a member of the Integrity Leadership Committee and National Honor Society. Church is also an important part of Ryder’s schedule. She is an active member of her church youth group.
During her free time, Ryder shows horses, has a part-time cleaning job and raises steers for the county fair. She is enrolled at Mineral College where she plans to complete her Associates Degree and then either transfer College of the Ozarks or find a job working with horses.
For being selected student of the month, Ryder will receive $100 for college expenses and compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded in May.
