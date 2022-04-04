 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Safety feature averts disaster after fuel pump mishap at C-Barn

Gas station fire

A gas pump was pulled off the fuel island Sunday evening at the Convenience Barn on Ste. Genevieve Avenue in Farmington.

 Mark Marberry

The Farmington Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a fire at Convenience Barn on Ste. Genevieve Avenue Sunday night.

Chief Todd Mecey said at 6:55 p.m. Sunday, a customer forgot the fuel nozzle was still attached to their SUV and drove off. Instead of the hose breaking, the whole pump was pulled off of the fuel island.

“There was an ignition that set the single set of pumps on fire,” he said. “There was no damage to the building, we were able to extinguish it within five minutes of arrival.

"Everything worked as designed. The gas stopped after the pump was dislodged, there is a shut off that stops the gas flow in there and it worked as designed.”

The driver remained on the scene and was not charged over the incident. No one was injured.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

