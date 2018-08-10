With Bismarck’s proposed half-cent sales tax proposition to help fund the city’s police department coming short of passage by just 16 votes — 153-137 — Mayor Seth Radford is taking the setback in stride and believes with better communication the measure can win enough votes for passage if it's ever put on the ballot again.
“I do think it could be a communication problem,” Radford said. “I can’t speak for the board on whether it’s going to go back on the ballot again or not, but I would potentially like to see it since it lost by such a narrow margin.
"We had a couple of meetings as was printed in the paper. We had no attendance at the meeting. We didn’t really get any feedback at city hall, so maybe if we boost our communications with the citizens and explain to them the need that we have for police protection and coverage — especially in today’s society.”
According to Radford, he and the board of aldermen have already formulated a plan for the immediate future.
“What we’re going to do is set up a meeting with the police and visit with them,” Radford said. “We’re going to still attempt to continue to providing police protection to our citizens 24/7. That was one of the biggest problems we’re having. This was for the longevity of the police.
“What I mean by that is that over a period of five, six or seven years, the majority of that tax would have gone to the police department and for equipment and better pay to bring in qualified police officers like we already have on the force over here.
“With current law and things that have changed, they have upgraded some of the training — which, of course, costs more in the long run. We have it covered, and while the loss Tuesday night was a big bump in the road, it wasn’t the end of the world for the city.”
He added that the city intends to do its best to take care of the police department, as well as other emergency services he plans to meet with soon.
“We’re going to discuss potential options in the future to keep coverage,” he said. “The current needs are being met right now. This is the future of the police department. The sales tax was going to pay some of the salaries — especially for the part-timers. Right now, we don’t have a good incentive to bring part-time police over here because our salaries aren’t real strong at present.
“We did raise the salaries of the full-timers, but it’s just an introduction salary and doesn’t provide a good long-term plan. That’s what this was about — a long-term plan for the police and for the workers of the city of Bismarck to be an incentive to get them here and to bring in another possible shift for more police coverage for the citizens to keep this area safe.”
The police chief is currently the only full-time police officer but the city is in the process of hiring another full-time officer.
Radford noted that Bismarck is not different than any other city in having occasional spurts of crime from theft, drug activity or alcohol abuse, among others.
“God forbid that we’d ever have a situation like they did in Farmington, but there are times when we need to have extra police coverage,” he said. “That was another thing the sales tax was going to help with was to bring on more staffing to adequately cover the needs and the heavy load times for the police as well. We’re not trying to scare anybody. We’re just trying to prevent problems in the future.”
Radford said the board will probably certify the election results at a special meeting it is holding with the city’s planning and zoning committee at 6 p.m. Monday night at the old train depot.
“We expect that we’ll be getting something from the county clerk’s office tomorrow,” he said. “We usually get it on the Friday following the election. So, we’ll certify the vote Monday and then we’re going to pick up the pieces and we’re going to get out there and communicate maybe a little bit better with the citizens and also promote it more on social media.”
Despite the city’s failed attempt at passing a sales tax, Radford believes that relations between the board of aldermen and the police department remain solid.
“I think we’re working really well with the police department,” he said. “It’s in really good shape and doing great. Police Chief (Steven) Poole is doing a good job. At tonight’s aldermen meeting we may be hiring (a) full-time officer, so I think the city and police are on the same page. I believe the citizens are very happy with the way that the police department is doing its job.”
