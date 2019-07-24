Missouri’s annual sales tax holiday is back, when participating cities join the state in foregoing their sales tax revenue on certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other goods as defined by state statute.
This year, the sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, and runs through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 4. This is the 15th year since the Missouri Legislature began encouraging Missouri’s counties and cities to offer a tax break on back-to-school purchases.
This year, participating cities include Bonne Terre, Fredericktown, Leadwood, Park Hills and Potosi.
The cities where local sales tax will be collected -- but state sales tax still will not -- include Desloge, Farmington, Ironton, Leadington and Ste. Genevieve. County tax will also still be collected in St. Francois, Iron and Ste. Genevieve counties when applicable.
By state law, the sales tax holiday begins on the first Friday in August and continues through the following Sunday. Cities who are not participating must have enacted an ordinance and given 45 days’ notice of their unwillingness to participate in the statewide holiday. If they decide to later opt back in, they must enact another ordinance doing so.
Ste. Genevieve City Administrator Martin Toma indicated the reasons for cities’ lack of participation might vary, but if he had to guess, it would come down to plain old revenue.
“It’s just my opinion, not necessarily the official position of the board of aldermen, but cities like Ste. Genevieve work hard to meet the basic needs of their community through sales taxes,” he said. “It would be hard to explain why we’re not providing a certain service, like filling a pothole in front of someone’s house, yet we gave up sales tax revenue (through the sales tax holiday).”
The Missouri Department of Revenue’s website lists the following items to which the holiday applies:
- Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
- School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
- Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
- Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
- Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
- Graphing Calculators - not to exceed $150
A more detailed listing of qualifying purchases can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/faq.php. The same link contains an interesting list of items that do not qualify for the tax break— such as Halloween costumes, jewelry, briefcases and facial tissues — so it’s better to “know before you go.”
