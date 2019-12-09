{{featured_button_text}}
Breakfast with Santa

Hailey and Brylee Whitehead talk to Santa Claus at the city of Farmington's Breakfast with Santa at Long Hall Saturday morning.

 MARK MARBERRY, Daily Journal

Santa Claus made another appearance in Farmington Saturday morning at Long Memorial Hall.

Before and after sleighing through parades and other festivities throughout the area, jolly St. Nick stopped in at the Winter Wonderland and visited some of the children of the area.

After eating a tasty breakfast while being visited by the man with the long white beard, the children lined up on the bridge over the toy trains traveling among miniatures of Farmington businesses.

Each child then sat on Santa's lap and told him what they wanted for Christmas while their parents took pictures.

Santa Claus will return for breakfast at Winter Wonderland on Dec. 17 from 9-10:30 a.m.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

