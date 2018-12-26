Try 1 month for 99¢

During the summer of 1997, Jim and Wilma Peterson sat with a group of friends in their front yard and contemplated the need for a local food pantry. The following year, in March of 1998, Elvins Food Pantry began.

Just a couple days before Christmas the food pantry was surprised by eight Walmart associates, including store manager William Britton, who came with donated gifts and food. The employees from Walmart did not come alone, but brought Santa Claus along with them.

“We just wanted to take some time to give back to the community. St. Francois County residents have been good to our store, and we just want to repay some of that kindness,” said Britton. Growing up in a family with six children, Britton said his family didn’t have much when he was a child.

According the Elvins Food Pantry president, Randy King, the food pantry operation relies solely on volunteers. At least 13 individuals volunteer at the pantry faithfully. The pantry provides food to 358 families each month, which comes to around 1,300 individuals.

Each family served by the pantry receives 93 "pieces" each month.

“A piece can range anywhere from a can of soup to a whole chicken,” said King. Families are referred to the food pantry by East Missouri Action Agency. The agency provides the family with a voucher to be used at the pantry.

King reminds readers that the Elvins Food Pantry's seventh annual "In the Bag" program is still underway. He said about 500 bags have been donated so far this year. Designed to help the less fortunate, the fundraiser makes the donation process simple. 

Bags can be purchased at Mike's Market in Bismarck, both Save-A-Lot and Country Mart in Park Hills, and Walmart stores in Desloge and Farmington. Shoppers can simply pick up a bag while shopping, pay for it at the checkout, and place it in the drop boxes located at the front of the store.

Donations can also be brought to the Elvins Food Pantry located at 17 W. Main St. in Park Hills during business hours 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Monday and Friday. 

People needing assistance from area food pantries can visit East Missouri Action Agency, located at 403 Parkway Dr. in Park Hills, to sign up.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

