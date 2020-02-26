SATURDAY: Pilot Knob site to feature art by Arcadia Valley teacher

The Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site will host a month-long art exhibit in March that will feature the work of Arcadia Valley art teacher Rebecca Turner.

The exhibit will showcase Turner’s digital paintings of natural scenes from Missouri state parks and other areas in Arcadia Valley and the Ozarks.

There will be a meet the artist reception on from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday at the historic site. Light snacks will be provided.

The exhibit will be on display throughout the month of March, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. The historic site is located at 118 E. Maple Street in Pilot Knob.

Turner blends her drawing, painting and photography skills to create the digital paintings.

“Technology has come such a long way in my lifetime,” Turner said. “It is amazing how realistic the pen and the screen work together to mimic paper and pencil.”

Turner has a bachelor’s degree in education with an emphasis in visual art from Southeast Missouri State. She studied at Mineral Area College. Her work has been shown in exhibitions at MAC, in Cape Girardeau and in Springfield. She has also received awards from various competitions for her work.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

