Saturday was for the Ladies

The Ladies Disc Golf Clinic, hosted by Disc Maidens and Enchante Creations and sponsored by MAD Golf, saw a great turnout Saturday at Engler Park.
The owner of Enchante Creations and Disc Maidens, Chantee Cox, lead the clinic with a little help from MAD Golf Board Member Sondra Kekec and additional experienced players Hayley Day, Kayla Flood and Debbie and Virginia Polkinghorne.
The group of women started from the top, learning about the different types of discs, how to hold them and how to celebrate all progress no matter how small.
Cox said the amount of women in disc golf is still growing and it is important to lift each other up regardless of the level at which they are playing.
"I hope in my heart that more ladies will find the same love in this sport as I have," Cox said. "As we empower each other it encourages us to be our best selves at home with our inner peace of accomplishment within ourselves and the course."
Cox said she has always loved nature and has been a competitive person, and this is a great sport to bring those two loves together.
During the clinic, Kekec said when she got started her husband was into disc golf and handed her a few discs. She said it is important to learn about the discs, since, just as in many other sports, women will need to use different equipment.
Cox said the numbers on the disc determine the speed, glide, turn and fade of the disc, indicating what it should do if thrown correctly. The numbers also help you find the disc that is right for you, she said.
Virginia, 12, and her mother Debbie made the trip down from St. Louis to be a part of the clinic.
"I must say Virginia had a disc in her hand from probably 6 months old," Debbie said. "By that time, everyone in the house was playing."
Virginia took her first title in 2016 with first place at Junior Worlds 8 and under, winning the Excitement Disc Golf sponsorship. She went on to win Junior Worlds in 2017 and 2018 in the 10 and under category and then took third in 2019 in the 12 and under. In 2018 she gained sponsorship from Dynamic Disc. In 2020, she has already made the Kid Disc Golf Team and has a WhyDry Chalk Bags sponsorship.
"Virginia is very much her own person," Debbie said. "In that, I think disc golf has helped her. She played soccer and the typical stuff, she just took to disc golf so quickly."
Debbie said she thinks the family aspect helped as well, allowing the whole family to spend time together. She said she would love to see disc golf in schools and integrated into PE programs as early as elementary school.
"As a parent, I definitely think it is something that kids should be involved in," Debbie said. "For us, it was the family time, and we all are very competitive."
Debbie said having the whole family involved has had its challenges. She said when she wants to compete at the same time as Virginia someone has to give up their spot to guide and walk with her, which can be hard.
"As juniors are gaining popularity, maybe that can change," Debbie said. "I know many like us and many parents of junior disc golfers who don't actively play and just coach their junior."
Debbie said as a woman in the sport, it was hard in the beginning, since so few women or juniors were playing.
"I think I was seen as a distraction or a slow player," Debbie said. "We soldiered on and as we grew with the sport, the women became slowly more accepted. Still, when I play tournaments, it's hard to find more women to compete with. I am often the only woman in the tourney."
Debbie said she thinks women can be intimidated by the men because they can physically throw farther than women can. She said with the right combination of disc selection and knowledge, that is changing.
"I think disc golf has brought my family closer," Debbie said. "For a time, all four of us played lots of tournaments together. My oldest wasn't playing. We were certainly the first in the area that was known for the family play."
The Kekec family-- Sondra, Jon, Cadence, Ella, Parker and Dorian-- are also one to get the whole family involved. The family of six has taken disc golf trips and used the sport as a way to bond.
"We absolutely love playing disc golf together as a family," Kekec said. "Our kids are constantly throwing around in the back yard and they really enjoy going to courses and playing with us as well."
Kekec said she took a trip with her oldest daughter, Cadence, to Indiana for a tournament, just the two of them, where Cadence caddied and offered motivational high fives and fist bumps the whole day. She said it was a really special time to share with her.
"On the flip side of that, as a mom of four, I definitely need a break sometimes," Kekec said. "Getting out to the course is a great way to get some quiet time or fun rounds with other grownups and clear my head of all the chaos involved with running our home."
Kekec said she began playing when her youngest was 1 year old. She jumped in head first, signing up for a local tournament without ever playing an entire round.
"I was absolutely terrible, but it was a blast," Kekec said. "The people I played with were so fun and the entire hype and joy of the event got me hooked."
Kekec has been playing at MAD Golf leagues and tournaments for years and says she has always felt welcomed and encouraged to attend.
"If anything, I would say most of our members are more excited to see women coming out to play because it shows how we're growing and developing the club," Kekec said. "The MAD Golf club just showed up with huge support for our female players by electing two female members to the board, myself and Britany Horn."
Kekec said it is really exciting to see female voices being heard and their presence and skills welcomed both in playing and in leadership roles.
"I'm really looking forward to sharing that joy with other women and moms as our female membership continues to grow," Kekec said. "We have a ton of great courses in our area. We live very close to Engler Park in Farmington and it's really fun park course with great amenities, like playgrounds, which makes it a great course to hang out at as a family."
Kekec said Engler Park is her favorite course to play because it can be challenging, but with a lot of open holes so you do not usually spend a ton of time foraging through weeds looking for discs if you make a mistake.
MAD Golf holds league play every Sunday and Random Doubles every Thursday on a rotating course schedule. More information can be found on the MAD Golf Facebook page or by contacting any of the board members: Matt Watkins, Adam DeClue, Britany Horn, Logan Comfort, Steve Glenn, Ryon Watkins or Sondra Kekec.
