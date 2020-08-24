Saturday was for the Ladies

Debbie said having the whole family involved has had its challenges. She said when she wants to compete at the same time as Virginia someone has to give up their spot to guide and walk with her, which can be hard.

"As juniors are gaining popularity, maybe that can change," Debbie said. "I know many like us and many parents of junior disc golfers who don't actively play and just coach their junior."

Debbie said as a woman in the sport, it was hard in the beginning, since so few women or juniors were playing.

"I think I was seen as a distraction or a slow player," Debbie said. "We soldiered on and as we grew with the sport, the women became slowly more accepted. Still, when I play tournaments, it's hard to find more women to compete with. I am often the only woman in the tourney."

Debbie said she thinks women can be intimidated by the men because they can physically throw farther than women can. She said with the right combination of disc selection and knowledge, that is changing.

"I think disc golf has brought my family closer," Debbie said. "For a time, all four of us played lots of tournaments together. My oldest wasn't playing. We were certainly the first in the area that was known for the family play."