The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Park Hills Association have come together to hold the second annual, two-day June event in Downtown Park Hills known as Sauces & Shows.

Vendors will line the 300 block of Main Street, bands will take to the downtown stage, kids can play in the courtyard and adults can enjoy adult beverages in the beer garden.

“Sauces & Shows: The All American Dad” is the theme for this year. Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday with food trucks, vendors, and the Hulsey Properties Beer Garden. At 5:30 p.m., registration begins for two brand-new contests: Best Dressed Dad with Jokes presented by Farmington Building Supply, and the Side by Side Show-Off presented by Midwest Sports Center.

For information on and registration for all events, one can visit the Sauces & Shows Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/saucesandshows.

At 6 p.m., contestants don’t have to be a dad, they just have to look like one and be able to keep a straight face as they hear and tell dad jokes to onlookers and other contestants in the Best Dressed Dad with Jokes competition. A $10 entry fee buys them a chance of winning one of four awards, plus the chance at the Ultimate Dad Joke Off. Awards are presented to contestants in two separate age groups: 16 and under, and 17 and over. Award categories are Lamest Joke, Funniest Joke, Best Dressed and Audience Choice. The top four finalists in each category move on to compete in the Ultimate Dad Joke Off.

Also at 6 p.m. is the Side by Side Show-Off. A $10 entry fee buys a chance at a trophy for first place, second place, third place, and best in show. Side by sides will line West Main Street for judging.

The Jackie Tyler Band will claim the stage at 7 p.m. and will play until the end of the event at 10 p.m.

Saturday begins with the firecracker run registration at 6:30 a.m. The run starts at 7:30 a.m.

Also at 6:30 a.m., teams are expected to begin setting up for the Pit Boss Throwdown – A Backyard BBQ Competition.

Food trucks and vendors open at 9 a.m., the Park Hills Public Library Dad’s World Kids Area opens at 10 a.m. The Hulsey Properties Beer Garden opens at 11 a.m., and “Mountain Mischief” begins playing on the downtown stage. Registration for the Harps Food Stores Hot Dog Eating Contest opens at 12:30 p.m. and contestants begin chowing down at 1 p.m. While watching the hot dog eating contest, eventgoers can register for the St. Francois County Rotary Cornhole Tournament

Judging for chicken barbecue begins at 1 p.m. for the barbecue competition, ribs are judged at 1:30 p.m., and pork steaks are judged at 2 p.m. While pork steaks are being judged, the cornhole tournament begins in front of the Slauterhouse Craft Parlor, and the Big Deal Band takes to the downtown stage and plays until 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m., the Pit Boss Throwdown winners are scheduled to be announced and registration opens for the Dale Mosier Auto Body Car Show. At 5 p.m., the Route 67 Band takes the stage and plays through the car show judging at 6 p.m.

“The Last Dance” closes the Sauces & Shows festival for the year. Their performance begins at 8 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m.

Last year, the Sauces & Shows event was held in May and a huge storm temporarily shut down the event and caused damage. Event coordinators decided to move the event date to a different time of year, hoping for more stable weather and a good turnout.