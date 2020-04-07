Saying 'hello' through a window

Holding your grandchild for the first time is a priceless moment.
But during this coronavirus pandemic, that moment could get delayed by months.
That’s the situation facing Bonne Terre resident Jayne Bess. Her “miracle” grandson, Boston, was born on March 20, and she’s only been able to meet him through the window at the house of her son and daughter-in-law (Brad and Bailey Bess).
“Out of all the times to be born, it had to be this time,” Bess said.
Everyone is healthy. They are just taking the precautions recommended, she said, as he is so tiny and a lot more at risk of catching something.
“It’s been very, very difficult not being able to hold your grandbaby for the first time,” Bess said.
Before the spread of the virus, she had plans to be at the hospital.
“What was horrible was I had to stand around and wait at home,” Bess said, “and then I got pictures when he was born. We were looking so forward to it. We didn’t get to do it. I was just so upset.”
She also had plans to help her daughter-in-law and son cook, clean and do laundry.
“That’s what normal mothers and mothers-in-law normally do and I’m not able to do any of that,” Bess said. “She’s working it out, but it’s got to be hard on her.”
This time has especially been difficult for Bess as she has had to temporarily close her three area Huddle Houses and lay off employees.
“I have this time now and I can’t even go see him,” Bess added.
For now, Bess will continue to snuggle and spend time with her 4-month-old granddaughter, Ellie. She knows she’s not the only one who can relate to not being able to see loved ones during time.
“There’s a lot of people who are affected by this, in more ways than one, all the way around,” Bess said. “Losing your job isn’t just the only thing.
"It’s not being able to go and hold those babies or provide personal care. Not only to the young ones but to the older ones, too. It’s very difficult. We’ve never seen anything like this before.”
Sandra and Glenda Straughn can relate. Their mom and mother-in-law, Dorothy, had a stroke a little more than a month ago and now she’s in rehab at Southbrook in Farmington. They go to see her twice a day, through the window.
“We just hope she understands how come we are outside the window,” said Glenda, who lives outside of Farmington and just sold her bridal business in Leadington. “We keep trying to tell her.”
Dorothy, 88, had a stroke on February 25 in a small town in Arkansas, where she was staying with Sandra, who is a travelling nurse. She was then airlifted to Little Rock, where she was in the hospital for two and half weeks, and then transferred by ambulance to Southbrook on March 11. That was two days before the facility shut its doors to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That gave her family very little time to help her understand where she was and what had happened to her in the past month, as well as what was happening in the world.
“She was not aware that she had had a stroke,” said Sandra, who considers Farmington her home base. “We kept working with her, telling her like, ‘you understand that we have not abandoned you; that we have not left you.’”
That little piece of glass makes it that much more difficult.
“Even though we can hear her, it’s still just not quite the same as getting to really convey and get your message across,” Glenda said.
The family, including two of Sandra’s brothers, has been going to see Dorothy twice a day and has taken to communicating with her on a whiteboard outside the window. They ask her yes and no questions, and with the help of the staff, have been working on teaching her the sign language signs for yes and no and I love you.
“The whiteboard has really helped,” Sandra said. “Now we can see her mouthing the words, and if we’re close enough to the window, we can hear her. It’s good with her reading.”
They are also able to communicate with her through Facetime and email messages, but she’s 88.
“That’s just not her thing,” Glenda said.
Earlier in her stay, they were able to bring her protein shakes and her favorite foods in puree form.
One day they even brought a picnic to her. They brought chairs and TV trays and brought her the same foods they were eating.
“We just keep trying different things,” Sandra said.
She hasn’t been eating much, so a few days ago, Sandra challenged her through the window, knowing she likes to prove other people wrong.
“I just said, ‘I bet you can’t eat a bite of that coleslaw,’” Sandra said. “And sure enough, there she was, she took a bite of that coleslaw. Just trying different methods of madness to try to get through to her.”
If Dorothy, who has lost movement on her right side, is across the cafeteria and sees someone from the family at the window, she lights up.
“Boy, she’ll raise up that left hand and start smiling and waving,” Sandra said. “They taught her how to blow kisses with her left hand. Just to see her smile, and obviously, to say ‘I love you’ or ‘I miss you.’”
They communicate with her nurses and therapists on the phone and through the glass. The therapists also send video updates to the family to show them Dorothy’s progress on moving her right arm.
Glenda also plans to use her seamstress skills to make masks for the staff members.
“The staff at Southbrook have been amazing,” Glenda said, “with pushing her up to the window to make sure we can see her and she can see us … They do all they can to make sure you get to visit through the window.
"They encourage it all they can because they know how much they all miss us. We appreciate their concern about us getting to communicate.”
And they’re not the only family communicating through the windows. Sandra said they see several families when they are there, including a friend of hers whose mom just turned 98.
“They had a nice little birthday party for her with a present and cake,” Sandra said. “They were able, at that time, to still pass things in to her mom. So that was neat … It’s pretty cool to see all the different ways that people are communicating with their loved ones.”
“A new way to do Facetime,” Glenda added. “We do it through a window.”
The family is making the best of it in this uncertain time, according to Sandra.
“We are super blessed that we still have Mom,” Sandra said. “That she’s still here. We just keep reminding ourselves that there’s people that have it a lot worse than we do, for sure.
"We’re just trying to make the best of what we can out of the situation. It’s frustrating, absolutely, but we don’t really have any other choice right now.”
