Saying 'hello' through a window

This time has especially been difficult for Bess as she has had to temporarily close her three area Huddle Houses and lay off employees.

“I have this time now and I can’t even go see him,” Bess added.

For now, Bess will continue to snuggle and spend time with her 4-month-old granddaughter, Ellie. She knows she’s not the only one who can relate to not being able to see loved ones during time.

“There’s a lot of people who are affected by this, in more ways than one, all the way around,” Bess said. “Losing your job isn’t just the only thing.

"It’s not being able to go and hold those babies or provide personal care. Not only to the young ones but to the older ones, too. It’s very difficult. We’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Sandra and Glenda Straughn can relate. Their mom and mother-in-law, Dorothy, had a stroke a little more than a month ago and now she’s in rehab at Southbrook in Farmington. They go to see her twice a day, through the window.

“We just hope she understands how come we are outside the window,” said Glenda, who lives outside of Farmington and just sold her bridal business in Leadington. “We keep trying to tell her.”