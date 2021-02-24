SB US 67 in Madison County reduced for bridge repairs Monday

Southbound U.S. 67 in Madison County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the bridge over Twelve Mile Creek.

This section of roadway is located from County Road 401 to Route JJ.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0