Scam of the Week: Exploiting the Coronavirus

Cybercriminals rely on trickery and emotional reactions to bypass your security.

This recent phishing email is a great example of how the bad guys try to catch you off guard. It has a generic subject line such as “COVID-19 Notification” and includes many grammatical errors.

The message claims “The pandemic has become a global issue and we’ll be deactivating your email for server propagation”.

Propagation usually refers to making a change to a web domain, like changing the name of a website or moving it to a different server. You may be wondering how those two subjects are related, but the sender doesn’t clarify.

Instead they direct you to “confirm non removal of your email” by clicking the link provided. The link in this email leads to a phony login page that collects your username and password and delivers it to the bad guys. Don’t fall for it!

Here’s how to stay sharp:

• Remember to think before you click. This email is both confusing and urgent, which could lead to impulsive clicks.

• Be wary of emails with spelling or grammatical errors, especially when it supposedly came from a reputable source.