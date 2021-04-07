Jared Faulkner is the IT director for the St. Francois County Government. As part of his work, he continuously deals with various internet viruses, hackers and other cybercriminal behavior, along with continuously being updated by authorities such as the Department of Homeland Security. He has graciously volunteered to write a weekly column to share with local residents the latest of the various internet scams called: Scam of the Week. In this first column, we have combined his first two warnings.
Scam of the Week #1: Malicious Mobile Apps in Disguise
Google recently removed several dangerous mobile applications (apps) from the Google play store. These apps were disguised as generic VPN and Audio control apps that appeared to be safe, but once installed, they tricked victims into allowing downloads from untrusted sources.
If you download a disguised app and fall victim to this scam, a dangerous piece of malicious software (malware) was installed on your device. The malware adds malicious code into your financial apps, giving the bad guys access to your banking and credit card accounts. Over time, cybercriminals use this malware to gain complete control over your device and use it however they please.
This is not the first time that malicious apps were found on Google Play or on the Apple app store — and it will not be the last. When you download applications, please remember these tips:
1. Read reviews and ratings for the app. Look for reviews that are critical or reviews with three stars or less, as these are likely to be fake.
2. Avoid apps with few or no reviews and apps that have a low number of downloads.
3. Only download apps from trusted publishers. Remember, anyone can publish an app on official app stores, including cybercriminals.
Scam of the Week #2: Instagram Influencer Scams
As the name suggests, an influencer is someone whose opinions influence a large social media audience. While influencers usually attract sponsorships from legitimate brands, these accounts can also be used as a tool for cybercriminals.
Instagram influencers often host special giveaways to raise brand awareness. Typically, followers are asked to comment on the post for their chance to win. Unfortunately, bad guys then use these comments to target their victims. You may receive a message from someone spoofing the influencer’s account or claiming that they work with the giveaway host. Then, you are told that you won the giveaway, but that you need to pay a shipping fee or provide some personal information. Any information provided goes straight to the cybercriminals. Do not fall for it!
Here are some tips to stay safe from influencer scams:
1. The technique could easily be used on any social media platform. Be skeptical of anyone who contacts you that you do not know personally.
2. This attack exploits your excitement of winning a prize to get you to act impulsively. Do not let the bad guys play with your emotions.
3. Remember that cybercriminals use more than just emails to phish for your information. Always think before you click!
Stop, Look, and Think! Do not be fooled.
Jared Faulkner, St. Francois County IT Department/Cybersecurity Team