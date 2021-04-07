Jared Faulkner is the IT director for the St. Francois County Government. As part of his work, he continuously deals with various internet viruses, hackers and other cybercriminal behavior, along with continuously being updated by authorities such as the Department of Homeland Security. He has graciously volunteered to write a weekly column to share with local residents the latest of the various internet scams called: Scam of the Week. In this first column, we have combined his first two warnings.

Scam of the Week #1: Malicious Mobile Apps in Disguise

Google recently removed several dangerous mobile applications (apps) from the Google play store. These apps were disguised as generic VPN and Audio control apps that appeared to be safe, but once installed, they tricked victims into allowing downloads from untrusted sources.

If you download a disguised app and fall victim to this scam, a dangerous piece of malicious software (malware) was installed on your device. The malware adds malicious code into your financial apps, giving the bad guys access to your banking and credit card accounts. Over time, cybercriminals use this malware to gain complete control over your device and use it however they please.