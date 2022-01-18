BBB says watch out for diet scams

While losing weight is a popular New Year’s resolution, the Better Business Bureau has issued a news release saying consumers should use caution when buying diet and weight loss products to help them on their quest for health — especially products that advertise a free trial. One Ste. Genevieve woman found out the hard way that “free trial” doesn’t always mean “free.”

The internet is rife with miracle products promising effortless, fast weight loss, and buyers are often enticed by a “risk-free trial:" Just enter your name, address and credit card number, and the product will be on its way, with only a nominal shipping and handling charge.

According to a December 2018, in-depth investigative study by Better Business Bureau (BBB), the fine print associated with many of these free trial offers ensnares consumers in so-called “subscription traps” that hook them for expensive shipments of products they didn’t expressly agree to buy.

Annually, BBB Scam Tracker fields reports of hundreds of scams associated with free-trial offers.

A Ste. Genevieve woman reported losing $200 after ordering a free sample of a product she saw mentioned in an online article. The company subsequently charged her a $99 subscription fee, the woman told BBB Scam Tracker in March 2021. She said when she called the company to complain, she was charged $99 a second time, even though the company emailed her to assure her the subscription had been canceled.

The company was Boulder Farms CBD Oil, which has received a slew of complaints on the BBB website, and so has the company overseeing its shipping and handling in Tampa, Florida, BT Shipping LLC.

They’re not the only companies that have garnered complaints of scams. Nationwide, BBB also received nearly 900 complaints in 2021 about weight loss and diet services and products.

Common complaints included:

never receiving products ordered,

results that were not as advertised or

products that caused an adverse reaction.

“Consumers who want to lose weight or improve fitness should be commended for their resolve and assisted in their efforts, not fleeced by companies who make unsubstantiated claims,” said Don O’Brien, investigations manager at the Quincy, Illinois-based office of BBB. “If a ‘miracle drug’ or other quick weight loss scheme sounds too good to be true, it likely is.”

Before starting a weight-loss program, BBB advises consumers to ask a doctor for an assessment of overall health risks, and for feedback on any diet medication or supplement you intend to start taking. The doctor may recommend options for losing weight or exercise programs that fit your health status and ability to stick with a program.

If your doctor prescribes a diet medication or supplement, ask about any side effects or possible complications, and report back to the doctor about any changes you experience after taking the medication.

BBB shared these tips for investing in diet or fitness plans or products:

Ask your doctor what an achievable weight loss goal for you would be. Beware of claims that you will lose dozens of pounds within a short time period like a few weeks; most people's bodies can't accommodate that kind of weight loss.

Determine your fitness goals. It’s hard work to lose weight. Find a program you can stick with, preferably one you enjoy. Does a weight loss plan require you to buy special foods? Can you cancel if you find that the program doesn’t meet your needs?

Avoid products that claim to help you lose weight without diet or exercise and be skeptical of claims that you don’t have to give up favorite foods or reduce the amount you consume. Doctors, dieticians and other experts agree that losing weight takes work. Pass up any product that promises miraculous results without any effort. Try filling up on healthy vegetables and fruits so you can resist high-calorie treats. However, eliminating all your favorites could set you up to fail. It’s better to limit portion size or how frequently you indulge.

Be suspicious of taking special pills, powders or herbs. Sometimes these are gimmicks and offer little or no accurate scientific research to back up the claims.

Be wary of a lack of ingredient list. Some companies have been accused of not advertising certain ingredients that can come with harmful side effects or mix adversely with prescription drugs you may be taking.

There is never a guarantee when it comes to weight loss. Be cautious when a company says it can guarantee weight loss. There is no magic pill to make you shed pounds. Shady diet supplement companies know that few people will take the time and effort to get their money back so making a money-back guarantee is not a money losing concept. Many companies will not even honor their supposed guarantee.

Be suspicious of extremely positive testimonials on the company website. Testimonials can become an easy marketing tool and are easily faked. These are often accompanied with dramatic before and after pictures.

Read all terms and conditions for any weight loss product you buy. Make sure that you are purchasing only the items you wish to purchase, and are not signing up for a subscription unless you want it. Be cautious of any contract that takes payment from your credit card until you cancel.

Research a business's reputation. Some dishonest actors in the industry sell products that don't work, have uncomfortable side effects, or both.

Check with BBB before you buy any product subscriptions. Check a company’s BBB Business Profile at BBB.org. Profiles include the firm’s complaint history and whether the complaints were resolved. If customers have written reviews, they may appear on a company’s profile.

