FRAUD: DSS warns of Community Service Block Grant fraud scheme

The Department of Social Services is warning Missourians to be alert of fraudulent activity involving Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) funds. Individuals have reported receiving phone calls telling them they are eligible to receive a large sum of money through CSBG funds if they agree to pay a start-up fee.

“The Department of Social Services will not email, text, or call an individual asking for money in exchange for more money,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director of the Department of Social Services. “We want to make sure Missourians are aware of this current fraud activity and remind them to report any suspicious emails, texts, or calls immediately to prevent this from happening to others.”

If you suspect you have received a fraudulent text, call, or email, do not respond. Instead, report it immediately to the Welfare Investigations Unit online or by phone 877-770-8055.

For more tips on keeping your information secure, visit the Missouri Attorney General’s website on Identity Theft & Data Security at https://www.ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/identity-theft-data-security.

The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) is a federal block grant provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that helps fund a network of 19 Community Action Agencies that help create, coordinate, and deliver programs and services to low-income Missourians across the state. For more information about CSBG and the services available visit the DSS website.

