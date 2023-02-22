Leadington Police Chief Jerry Hicks said he wants area small businesses to be alert for scams. According to Hicks, a Leadington coffee shop has twice been the target of scammers in the past year.

Hicks said the first time, an individual purporting to represent the Leadington Police Department called the coffee shop and told the employee answering the phone to remove all the money from the register, and collect all debit card information. The caller told the employee to take the cash and debit card information to a dollar store to buy gift cards, give the caller the numbers off of the backs of the cards, and then destroy them. The employee had a hunch a scam was afoot and called police.

Hicks said the second incident occurred Feb. 13. Much like the first instance, someone called the coffee shop pretending to be a member of law enforcement. The caller said the bills in the cash drawer were counterfeit and the owners were under investigation. The caller told the employee to bring all of the register's cash to the Desloge Walgreens.

Both times, Hicks said, employees followed their gut instincts that a scam was being perpetrated and called police. The money was restored to the coffee shop before the scammers could get it.

“These people are out there looking for people or places, smaller businesses, that have younger kids working,” said Hicks.

If officers needed to contact a business, they would not call ahead, Hicks said. Instead, the officer handling the case would visit a business in person. Hicks said, if the situation seems odd, or if there is any doubt about the legitimacy of a call, the person suspecting they’re being scammed should call either Central Dispatch or their local police department.

“There’s a lot of different scenarios you can take on it, but the police department will never call and tell you to empty your register or anything like that,” explained Hicks. “The officer handling whatever case is going to be straight up with them, they’re not going to call.”

Hicks said he wants to raise awareness to prevent businesses and workers from getting scammed, or worse.

“Who knows where they’re going to go next, or what they’re going to do next, or what they’re going to try,” said Hicks. “It could always escalate.”

There are various ways to protect against phone scams according to USA.gov, including registering a phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry either online or by calling 1-888-382-1222, hanging up on suspicious calls, and being aware of the caller ID since scammers can spoof the number.

The coffee company posted a shout-out to the Leadington Police Department on their Facebook page for the quick response to the situation.