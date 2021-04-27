Scam of the Week: Voice Changing “Catphish”

In a recent phishing attack that targets single men, cybercriminals show us how they use modern technology to trick their victims. The scam starts with the cybercriminal posing as a single woman and befriending their target on social media. Then they start building rapport with the target through various interactions. Eventually, the cybercriminal sends audio messages with a woman’s voice to convince their target that they are who they claim to be.

The target doesn’t know it, but the cybercriminal is actually using a voice changing software to disguise their true identity. If the target falls for the fake audio messages, they receive a video file of their newfound love interest. However, the file is actually a dangerous piece of malware designed to grant the cybercriminals access to the victim’s entire system.

This tactic isn’t exclusive to romantic scams, so be sure to remember these tips:

• Keep your social media accounts private and only accept friend requests from people that you know and trust.

• If you meet someone online, be sure to verify their identity. You could use a search engine to find their other social media profiles or simply ask to have a video call to make a face-to-face connection.