Schaedler new fire chief for Lake Timberline

A lake community to the north has a new fire chief.

Mike Schaedler has taken over for Art Goede, who was Lake Timberline fire chief since 2016, having served the volunteer department since 2002.

Goede still plans to keep a hand in the department, Schaedler said.

As for Schaedler, he has lived in Lake Timberline for two years, but has had almost 20 years in firefighting experience. “This is where I’m fixing to retire,” he said about the lake development.

Schaedler has worked for the City of Kirkwood for 20 years and is a member of Union Local 2. As a lineman, he has experience putting out pole fires, and is learning more about the equipment and resources of the department.

“I’m just going to use common sense to run things, and get as many volunteers as I can,” he said of his future goals.

