The Board of Directors of Farm Mutual Insurance of St. Francois County have decided to award a $500 scholarship to a high school senior.

Applications can be picked at various area high schools or the Farm Mutual office located at 1109A Ste. Genevieve Ave. in Farmington. Applications must be returned before March 1. For information, call 573-756-1510.

