Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Alexis Faircloth of Desloge, has received the Community College Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Faircloth is the daughter of Dave and Jane Faircloth of Desloge, Missouri. She is a 2017 graduate of North County High School and 2018 graduate of Mineral Area College.

Cap America, Inc. has announced the recipient of the 2018 CAP Scholarship.

The College Assistance Program (CAP) scholarship is an employee benefit program available to the dependents of employees that have one full calendar year of work history with the company.

Applications submitted for consideration are reviewed by committee. Criteria for dependent selection include full time student status as well as a GPA performance of 2.50 or higher on a 4.00 point scale or 7.00 or higher on an 11.00 scale for high school.

This semester there was one recipient, awarded $5,000 for the fall 2018 semester.

Savanah Medlin has renewed her scholarship for the fall 2018 semester and will continue at Missouri State University in Springfield. Savanah is the daughter of Deliah Medlin employed for one year with the company.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments