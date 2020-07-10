School athletic department tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington School District released a statement Friday morning informing the families of district students that the athletic department has received a positive test result for COVID-19.

The school district said it has already personally notified anyone who might be at risk and that this will be the practice it follows whenever a future positive test result occurs involving school district personnel. Stating that the school district will continue to follow the guidance of the St. Francois County Health Department, it listed four steps it will be taking in response. It reads:

• "We will continue to let students know and understand that summer workouts are voluntary.

• We will continue to mitigate risk when possible. This includes distancing, cleaning, maintaining cohorts, and offering various phases of contact for families to choose from.

• More and more health agencies are now recommending face coverings. As always, any player or coach who wishes to do so, is encouraged to wear one.

• We will mitigate risk when we can, but we cannot eliminate all risk."

The statement concludes with an acknowledgement by the school district that it understands "the importance of taking precautions to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19." Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the school district's athletic precautions are asked to call 573-701-1310.