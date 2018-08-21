Subscribe for 17¢ / day
TUESDAY School board holds public hearing, regular session
The Farmington School District and the Leadington Board of Aldermen will each hold meetings today

The Farmington School District is holding a public hearing related to the tax rate at 4:30 p.m. today before the start of the regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m.

Items on the tentative agenda for the regular session include the board accepting the resignation of member Joan Sullivan as well as nominations for a new board member to fill out her unexpired term.

The board will also hear a summer school report, as well as an overview of the newly redesigned district website.

The public hearing and regular meeting are held at the district offices, located at 1022 Ste. Genevieve Ave. and are open to the public.

The Leadington Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing at 5:45 p.m. tonight at city hall, 12 Weir St., to gain input concerning the city's proposed tax rate. The board will then meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m.

According to the tentative agenda, the board will be discussing bids for police department renovation; considering a request to make Forest Park a 20 mph zone; hearing a request from the street department regarding an upgraded cellphone; discussing a cemetery space buyback; hear details of the police department LiveScan Award and the Fire Department Grant Award; vote on extermination services for the fire house; discuss new police department uniforms; and consider court clerk and street department training.

The meeting is open to the public.

