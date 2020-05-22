School board discusses buses

The Farmington School Board met in regular session Tuesday evening in the Gross Motor Room in the Truman Learning Center.
Director of Operations Mark Krause recognized Food Service Manager Erin Crites.
“With the pandemic and other things going on, and we try to serve as many people as we are serving,” he said. “I think they are over 65,000 meals they have provided and have gotten to students either by delivery or people picking up, so to be able to coordinate that and what she’s done is another great thing she has done for the district.
"Food services does a great job, I hear kids talking about how choices are better, that there are lots of things they like to eat. I know she goes to shows and tries to find new things.”
The board was shown videos of various staff recognizing winter athletes and activities, student scholastic achievements and retiring employees.
The board then turned to action on several bond issue items. The first issue regarding the purchase of school buses brought up a cost concern by board member Jeff Lawson.
“I still have a problem about buying the most expensive buses,” he said. “Especially this time, now that unemployment now is 25% in the nation and we have people here in town having a problem, and we’re taking the highest bid … If we don’t put the suppression system on the buses, I don’t understand why we’re putting those on there on diesel buses. We don’t have one on any of the others. What is the reasoning that we are putting those on there?”
Krause answered that as new technologies come out, the district tries to do the safest things they can do to protect kids.
“I can see it on a gasoline engine, but a diesel engine doesn’t have the problem with a fire,” Lawson said.
Krause continued, “If it just saves one [student] it’s worth it in my opinion. I’m not saying we have to have the fire suppression, even if we take out the fire suppression, if you look at the list of things that they didn’t meet the specifications on the other two buses…”
Lawson disagreed, “There’s some that wasn’t, but then there was some that did have that was more than the other … If you take away the suppression system and I’m the lowest bid compared to the others, we’re saving about $37,000.”
Board President Howard Hoehn interjected, “But that’s not what we wanted.”
Lawson continued, “I understand. But some of the specifications we went with was mostly with the Bluebird. You can write up your specifications for what you want with the Bluebird.”
Hoehn stated that a lot of the specifications were heavy duty leading to a higher cost.
“The axles and things like that were rated higher,” he said. “The reason we do that is that we have a heavier bus. When that bus is involved in an accident, we have had students walk away from that not knowing they had an accident.”
Lawson added, saying, “If we are going to say that, then why aren’t we putting seat belts in? If we are going to worry about safety, then let’s add seat belts.”
Hoehn stated that the district is always worried about safety.
Lawson said that he agreed, “But the school bus, I guarantee every company is considering safety for the students, they’re not going to be putting them out there not safe.”
Hoehn noted that aisle width was also an issue.
“It’s five inches, between 19 inches and 14 inches,” Lawson said.
Hoehn added, “Have you ever tried to get down a 14-inch aisle?”
Lawson asked if that meant that the seats were shorter and had less seating capacity for the seats. Hoehn said that the width of the bus was narrower.
Lawson and Krause then discussed the length of the buses and the difference between a 77 and 78 passenger bus.
“The two buses we are not buying are shorter, actually,” Krause said. “The bus we are buying has the longest wheelbase. It’s a 78-passenger, the others are a 77-passenger.
Lawson asked why difference in bus lengths only makes a one passenger difference.
“I wasn’t talking about the one passenger, I was talking about the difference in wheel base that was specified,” Krause said. “I realize that you can pick specifications that meet what you’re normally buying, but if I go to a dealership and I want these things and they offer something else cheaper, I have to decide whether I am willing to give those things up.
"The fact that the maintenance is going to be closer if needed, it’s an hour away instead of two or three hours away. They have very good service, the size of the bus is a little bit different, the size of the aisle is a little bit smaller, and it’s not just the smaller kids, they all have backpacks on, it makes it tougher to get down those aisles. The warranty on the two we didn’t choose, they have limits on them yearly something like 20,000 miles.”
Lawson noted that between the lowest and highest bid, the warranty on the engine is the same.
“It’s for 10 years on the Cummins, and on the transmission is seven years,” he said. “The only thing on the warranty that is different, is going with the mileage.”
Krause answered, “I don’t like to spend extra money, but if you’re trying to buy something and you set out certain specifications, the little bit more money is — in my opinion — worth what you’re trying to get.”
Lawson added, “I could see if it was $10,000 or less.”
Krause answered, “It’s six buses though. That’s not much.”
The motion was passed on a vote of 5 to 2.
The board also approved asphalt repairs, the replacement of the upper level seating in the Truman Auditorium, Jefferson School Library furniture and Makerspace items.
Superintendent Matt Ruble later released a statement on the bus purchases. “After reviewing all bid proposals and taking into account the Bid Specifications we felt it was worth the additional expense for several reasons. One is the increased safety of the buses for our students. We transport well over 2,000 students each day and safety is always a priority. Also the company selected is half the distance away when service calls are required. Finally, the delivery date was another key factor taking into consideration the Federal EPA grant we received which will pay for one of the buses.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
