School board discusses buses

Krause answered that as new technologies come out, the district tries to do the safest things they can do to protect kids.

“I can see it on a gasoline engine, but a diesel engine doesn’t have the problem with a fire,” Lawson said.

Krause continued, “If it just saves one [student] it’s worth it in my opinion. I’m not saying we have to have the fire suppression, even if we take out the fire suppression, if you look at the list of things that they didn’t meet the specifications on the other two buses…”

Lawson disagreed, “There’s some that wasn’t, but then there was some that did have that was more than the other … If you take away the suppression system and I’m the lowest bid compared to the others, we’re saving about $37,000.”

Board President Howard Hoehn interjected, “But that’s not what we wanted.”

Lawson continued, “I understand. But some of the specifications we went with was mostly with the Bluebird. You can write up your specifications for what you want with the Bluebird.”

Hoehn stated that a lot of the specifications were heavy duty leading to a higher cost.