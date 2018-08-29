Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The North County Board of Education has gone paperless and Chromebooks have been implemented in place of binders with paper files for each board member for the board meetings.

Last week during the August school board meeting, North County Superintendent Dr. Yancy Poorman explained the board decided they are trying to go paperless and go green. He explained it is new to them and they all have Chromebooks, much like what the students use.

“Joan Kelly uploads everything into an email and when they log into their computers they simply open the email,” Poorman said. “She has everything in an individual file folder, so just like you would have a paper page, we have a screen for each item.”

He explained they just click the tabs and it will go through the entire agenda. Poorman said Board of Education Member Jerry Reed had suggested this and some of the others were in agreement that they needed to do it.

“We are getting into the 21st century and we are high tech now,” Poorman laughed. “So far I have not seen anybody who needed help or were struggling with it through the meeting. We did have a few initially logging in who needed some assistance, but once they were logged in, they were fine.”

Poorman said they were going to implement the Chromebooks in July, but they weren’t ready at the time. He stressed this is their first run with them and they seem to be working out well.

Also during the meeting Poorman announced their enrollment was up by 129-131 newly enrolled students this year from last year.

“They keep coming in and we have 81 people who are enrolled for our Pre-K program,” Poorman said. “Our kindergarten numbers are the same as they have been in the past, but this is an indicator that next year there will be a spike. Here is one of the issues, it’s the way we are structured, we have 60 slots and there are 81 people. The other 21 names, in the order in which they enrolled, go on a waiting list and if a slot opens they are allowed to have the open slot.”

Poorman stressed kids don’t always stay in Pre-K, so there may be additional openings as school begins. He said they have 81 and they still have enrollment appointments scheduled. The second week of September is their membership count and that is the number they turn into DESE (Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) for the funding cycle.

“We are up and when I am saying 131, that is K through 12, and then the one thing we look at is intermediate is taking the brunt now because the sixth grade class is way bigger than everything else,” Poorman said. “We really had a good bounce-back and there is probably going to have to be some planning next year, because I would say about two-thirds of the number you have in Pre-K will remain and if that is the case, you will probably have to have another kindergarten classroom to keep our numbers below 20 where we like to keep them at.”

Poorman said they are enrolling them faster than they can keep up with and it will be a significant increase in that age group.

