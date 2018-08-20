Scott Downing, with the McKinstry consulting firm that worked with the Bismarck R-5 District on its no-tax bond issue in April and has overseen renovation of the school building over the summer, offered an apology to the board of education at its Aug. 17 meeting that work had not been completed by the start of school.
It had always been understood by board members that certain parts of the project would not be completed until a few weeks into the 2018-19 school year, but students showed up for the first day of school with several areas still under renovation.
Downing appeared at the school board’s regular monthly meeting to personally apologize to the members.
“I’m not going to blame anyone else,” he said. “We were supposed to manage this project, so to me it’s on us if it’s not done. What’s been done I’m very impressed with. I think Brockmiller has done excellent work under us, but hopefully you can see that too as well. Lead time got us and there’s reason to make excuses, we just didn’t meet the deadline. It was just a short, compressed deadline and we didn’t make it.”
According to Downing, the project began turning around several weeks into the project after a different site superintendent was put on board and the McKinstry project manager began putting pressure on the construction company to get the job done.
“They turned a corner and came around,” Downing said. “The STEM lab is very close to being done. It looks great — it looks huge. It’s so big in there. It’s ready for the kids. Everything is positive about that. We’re just waiting on a countertop and the TV monitors.
“There’s just a lot of little loose ends that need to be done and I’m expecting the high school administration office to be completed by the first week in September. That’s when you’ll be moving in — that’s what I’ve been told. Around the fourth or fifth — somewhere in that area.
“The security entrance somehow did get done before school started. They put a lot of pressure on, but again I think it works great. I came in through there. They do still need to put in the teller-type window, so she can talk to them without letting them in the office. It’s more secure and will work really well.
“The library, as you can see, we’re still trying to get together, but the carpet and what we were doing is done. It looks great and the high school library does too. I think a month from now it’s going to look totally different because this wall will be in place and the teachers and librarians will be able to put their finishing touches on everything.”
Downing pointed out that the band room had been completed except for several end caps yet to be placed on several storage units. Board member Melinda Dugal responded that "the storage was amazing," and the room was greatly improved from its previous state.
“I talked to [Band Director Dennis Mayberry Jr.] and he’s very pleased,” Downing said. “When you walk in there you can tell the sound quality is better. The carpet and the acoustic [tiles] on the wall and the windows. To be honest there was a lot of work that took place. It just didn’t all get finished like we were really hoping, and I understand the frustration that Mr. King had early on about the process.
“I would have had the same frustrations. I’ve sat in that seat and I’d want people here working. It just didn’t get started the way that I think it’s going to get finished. You’ll be happy with the product, it’s just not meeting the timeline. The main thing we wanted to make sure of was that when school started that it was secure. That you still had at least what you had when you left last year — and you had a little more in the elementary and the same in the high school.”
Downing concluded his overview of the project by informing the board that the final job — renovating the former high school office into a nurse’s office and counselor quarters — should be completed by the end of October, as a “worst case scenario.”
“I hate to put a date on anything anymore because you never know what will come up, but we’re tickled to death with the cooperation that the district has given us and the patience that you’ve had with us,” he said. “We don’t want to rush just to get something done — we want it done right. We don’t want to do something and not do it right because we don’t like to come back. I think in the end it’s going to be a great project. What’s been done I’m real impressed with from my standpoint. Talking to Mr. King he seems to be pleased.
“I’ve been in that seat and I’ve been on this side. It doesn’t always work out perfect. Every project has its issues, it doesn’t matter. You’re putting all your stock into so many things coming in on time or something else happening. There’s a lot of moving parts that us and you probably never know — because I’m not on the ground like our operations team or the construction team, but I’m here to bring you a product. I want to be able to bring you a product again. That’s the thing — I want a relationship. We’re trying to form a relationship with Bismarck and move forward from there.”
The board responded positively to Downing’s comments and several noted that this year’s school open house had seen the largest turnout in years. The members also said they had been pleased with the work that has been completed thus far and are looking forward to seeing the finished product in the next couple of months.
Following Downing’s progress report, the board considered passage of the school district’s 2018-19 tax rate.
“Last year at this time I asked you to set the tax rate at 3.9443,” Supt. King said. “You’ll notice that the total levy that’s proposed for this year is 4.0787, and so the overall levy is going up. I do want to stress that there is nothing increasing as a result of the April bond issue. The debt service is still going to be at 74 cents. That’s where it was last year and that’s where it will continue to be with the no tax increase bond issue.
“The increase that you’re seeing is due to inflation. We’re allowed to remain a revenue neutral school. What that means is that inflation does not affect the amount of tax dollars that we get. Our increased revenue through assessed valuation — that’s real estate and personal property — was less than half of one percent. Inflation is moving at a rate of 2.1 percent and so, to make up the difference for the inflation is the reason the rate is increasing in accordance with state law — and that’s why we’re at 4.0787.”
The board unanimously approved the proposed tax rate.
