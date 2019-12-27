North County School District’s December meeting, in addition to approving a letter of support for Mineral Area College’s pursuit of UniTec Career Center (as previously reported in the Dec. 14-15 edition), addressed financial questions and provided updates on students’ activities for the semester.
The district has been meeting financial challenges head-on, and board member James “Jebo” Bullock had a few questions about some of the purchases before the bills were approved.
“I noticed on page nine (of the bills to be approved), there was a purchase of gift cards,” he said. “I don’t begrudge people getting money, but if someone gets money, everyone should get money. It shouldn’t be to a select group. And the way this looks, it’s to a select group.”
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy, after identifying the expense, explained what had happened.
“Oh, I see that. As soon as I heard it, I contacted that administrator and said that could not happen again,” he said. “That was addressed by me as soon as it came up. It was someone actually trying to be kind for Boss’s Day and it has been taken care of.”
Bullock said it seemed like an expense that should probably come out of a personal account.
“On Secretary’s Day, I don’t buy my secretary something out of the city’s money, I buy her something out of my money,” he said.
A question about the purchase for earbuds and earphones was answered as a purchase most likely for special education students. A question about “reimbursement for accidental purchase” was explained as, sometimes someone uses the wrong credit card, and they must pay the district back.
A $441,000 expense regarding “workman’s comp” was explained as the annual premium paid to Missouri United School Insurance Council (MUSIC). The purchase of beds for the nursing program came from the UniTec budget.
Bullock also brought up that the city of Desloge’s TIF district is closing.
“How much revenue do we derive from TIF funds of the city of Desloge?” he asked. “I know we get a check, and it’s probably close to $100,000 a year.
“I’d like to know if our budget was built on that, since the Desloge TIF district is closing out at the end of this month. Those funds will no longer be available. I was just curious if everyone was aware of that or not.”
Levy indicated he was aware of the issue and it was being looked into.
Board member David Mallow also asked for clarification about surplus property, chiefly phones and buses. He pointed out the phones had been updated and wondered what would happen with the old phones.
Joan Kelly, secretary to the superintendent, said the 30 phones were flip phones and were obsolete. Levy said there had been three buses that weren’t in the inventory, and they plan to donate two to the fire department for training, while the third will be scrapped.
Bus maintenance manager David Finley said after the fire department is finished with training, they plan to scrap them and give the district the money, “so we’ll be out zero money. Where they are right now, kids can get in them, and it’s kind of a hazard. We won’t be out a single dime in towing or anything.”
Associate Superintendent Jason Samples said the department was going to train on how to put out fires on a bus.
“So it’s a win all around,” he said.
The board unanimously approved the bills.
Before the meeting started, board members were treated to a mini-recital of Christmas carols by high school singers. Choir Assistant Jeff Grapperhaus honored All-District and Top 20 Choir members, as well as an All-State Choir and Sight Reading Finalist.
The students in All-District Choir were Brianna Canter, Hannah Jaco, Kaitlyn Asher, Abbey Inserra, Braden Swift, Andrew Kay, Sawyer Wampler, Brian Basinger, Jake Wampler, Landon Kater, Kaden Dolan.
The students in the Top 20 were Canter, Asher, Inserra, Swift, Kay, Sawyer Wampler, Basinger, Jake Wampler, Kater, Dolan. The All-State Choir and Sight Reading Finalist was Jake Wampler.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples reported that, in addition to mid-year assessments and tracking of student data, the district is reveling in the holiday spirit with performances and many charitable efforts.
Second-grade students collected 3,233 canned goods which they donated to Bonne Terre Ministerial Alliance. Second-grade students also raised $457.54 during a penny drive to provide Christmas gifts for six kids. A recent Parkside Elementary performance by fourth-graders brought “lots and lots of kids” who got to be involved
Samples said a career exploration panel on Nov. 26 was excellent, with 11 people from the community who answered third- and fourth-grade kids’ questions.
“Students got to come up and each person would talk about what they did: ‘I’m a banker, I’m an emergency responder, I’m a firefighter,’” Samples said. “We got to ask the firefighter, ‘do you ever turn your lights on to get to lunch faster?’ ‘No, I don’t do that.’” Samples said the kids asked good questions and the assembled got to hear some good answers.
Samples said the intermediate school had a NED assembly. NED stands for Never give up, Encourage others and Do your best.
“It was an excellent assembly to instill the mindset, ‘Where I am today is not where I necessarily have to be tomorrow. I can continue to strive and grow to get better as a person, a student and citizen,’” he said.
Students from the Intermediate School also participated in the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade with their NCIS School of Magic float, a Harry Potter-themed float. NCIS Leadership is also caroling at nursing homes.
Associate Superintendent Katie Bockman, in her report, said she was thrilled with the effort and cooperation of everyone involved in Season of Hope.
“Season of Hope is huge in this area, as we all know, and I want to thank everyone who helps us with that and donates to the cause,” she said. “We had over 30 volunteers shopping all day on Tuesday, Shelly Bess and her Shared Blessings volunteers pitched in and helped so many of our staff members and we really appreciate that.”
Bockman said they collected gifts for 291 North County kids, “so you put that into perspective that’s more than 10% of our student body. Pretty impressive.”
Bockman said a separate group of 120 students will be going on Shop With a Cop, getting some Christmas gifts as well.
“I’m glad to see more than 400 students getting Christmas gifts this season. I know they need it,” she said.
At the middle school, Bockman said, “I didn’t believe this at first, but I was assured this is a true club. The Future Tree-Huggers of America, they hosted a toy drive and collected for students in the district.”
She added that the Friend Links Club donated 250 items to the veterans for the holidays, “so charity is throughout our district.”
