School district sets winter activity rules

The Farmington School District released a list of restrictions and guidelines Tuesday for spectators attending winter activities throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

The restrictions/guidelines have been put in place due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County.

According to the document, starting with the boys’ basketball game being held Dec. 11, attendance will be limited to 50% of venue capacity at all Farmington High School events. At boys’ and girls’ JV and varsity basketball games, spectators will be required to have a voucher to attend the game and voucher holders will pay the normal administration price at the gate.

For each event, players, cheerleaders and coaches, along with members of the pep band, dance team and other participants, will be issued vouchers to distribute to their family and friends. A limited number of vouchers will be available from the Farmington High School front desk on weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. While supplies last, up to five vouchers per person will be available four weekdays prior to the game, including the day of the game. Once 50% seating capacity has been met, vouchers will no longer be available.