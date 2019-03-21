Try 3 months for $3
Student Resource Officer Scott LaHay

Bismarck Student Resource Officer LaHay recently taught a hunter safety course to a group of students aged 11-14. He hopes to add more programs in coming months.

 Matthew Morey, Daily Journal

Recently School Resource Officer Scott LaHay and Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Jacob Plunkett teamed up to teach a hunter education course to nine students at Bismarck High School. While classes are regularly held throughout the region, it had been a while since such a class was held in Bismarck.

The first part of the four-hour class was a practical training demonstration with guns.

“We have model guns that are made by Mossberg, which are real firearms but the actual shooting mechanisms in them are taken out,” LaHay said. “We go through all the skills portion with them like safety in the woods, buddy hunting, how to cross fences, and all the general firearms practicality.”

After the practical demonstrations, students watched hunter safety videos. One advised on the types of blaze orange a hunter is permitted to wear.

“You can’t wear camouflage orange like in some states ... only solid,” LaHay explained. “The other [video] is about how to use a tree stand and the safety procedures for it."

At the end the students take a 35-question test which determines their understanding of the subject matter.

“It’s geared towards [a younger age], so usually [if they failed] they just misinterpreted some part or filled in the wrong section on the bubbles," LaHay said.

Proof of having passed a state hunter safety course is required for all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967.

“[If they pass] they’ll get a certificate that night that’s a temporary card, from which they can purchase any permits or licenses,” LaHay said. “Within two to three weeks they’ll get their heritage card from the Missouri Department of Conservation in the mail with their conservation ID number to show that they went to a safety class.”

He said that successful completion of the class and a state-issued hunter identification number is required to hunt alone in Missouri.

This is the second hunter education course LaHay taught, the first one was back in October before fall turkey season.

Even though this is his first year as an SRO, he was motivated to create something for the community that it was lacking.

“The Missouri Department of Conservation offers classes in various places but in Bismarck we’re over here by ourselves. I just wanted to give something to the community to where they didn’t have to travel as much,” LaHay said.

All but one of the nine students were from Bismarck.

LaHay has ambitions to expand the program, teaching more than just two classes per year.

“For next year I’m talking to the administration about some grants for archery education and fishing education.” LaHay said. “We know the grants are available, we just don’t know if we’re eligible yet.”

For his next event LaHay was working on a career day in April.

“We want it to feature non-college careers,” LaHay said. “We’re talking with (the Missouri State Highway Patrol), BJC's Parkland (Health Center), the fire department, and Brockmiller Construction, (Missouri) Department of Natural Resources.

"If everyone comes that I want to come, we will have about 20 people. We want to contact neighboring schools to see if they’re interested in coming so we can have it all under one roof,” he said.

Matthew Morey is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3617, or at mmorey@dailyjournalonline.com.

