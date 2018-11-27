Try 3 months for $3
Resource, DARE officers receive armored shields

St. Francois County school resource officers, along with DARE Officer Gary Carver, are presented armored panels/shields donated from Angel Armor by Cpl. Dustin Cash, third from the right, who along with serving on the Desloge Police Department also serves as a salesman for Angel Armor equipment.

 Provided by Cpl. Dustin Cash

Angel Armor recently donated armored panels/shields, called Ally Ones, to all of the school resource officers and D.A.R.E. officer in St. Francois County. Angel Armor is based out of Colorado and makes ballistic vests, rifle plates, vehicle armor and personal armor.

The shields were passed out to the officers and deputies at the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office in Farmington.

Receiving the shields were Farmington Police Department school resource officers Sam Weekley, Wendy Helton and Jeff Vandiver; St. Francois County Sheriff's Office Deputies Jamie Crump, Scott Lahay and and Brian Whitfield; DARE Officer Gary Carver; Park Hills Police Department Cpl. Ellie Tucker, and school resource officer, Summer Bess. Representing the St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept was Lt. Randy Tate.

The panels/shields were presented by Cpl. Dustin Cash with the Desloge Police Department who is also a salesman for Angel Armor equipment.

Angel Armor was started by brothers Josh and JC Richardson from Colorado, who wanted to create better protection for Law Enforcement. The brothers' parents started the Otterbox brand of cellphone cases.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments