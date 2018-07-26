Renovation of the Bismarck School building is moving ever forward as the first day of school — Aug. 14 — looms ahead.
While Superintendent Jason King is confident that most of the work will be completed on the renovation by the time school starts, conversion of the former high school office into a new nurses and counselors suite will likely not be finished until well into the fall semester.
Even with construction workers still busy on both the exterior and interior of the building, it’s obvious that Bismarck students will be walking into a much-improved learning environment this fall due to passage of the Bismarck School District’s $1.9 million "no tax increase" bond issue in April’s election.
“We have a lot of roof work going on,” said King. “They’re just about to wrap up the replacement of the 90,000 square feet of roof — also the new guttering and new edging all around the district. In addition to that, the yellow siding right above the atrium that also ran along the classrooms there is coming off. We’re going with new concrete siding all around that will give us less of a residential look and more of a commercial-type look for a school. That will be painted as well.”
While the exterior roof and siding work is immediately apparent to anyone passing by the school, the truly dramatic changes are occurring inside the building.
Walking into the elementary school entrance, King said, “There’s not a lot going on here just yet, but the double doors at the entrance are going to be replaced and be brand new. The window into the elementary office will be replaced with bullet-resistant glass and then there will be like a change drawer for those in the office to interact with those entering the building.
“There will also be a second wall that will go across, so that when somebody walks in the secretary can buzz them into the office or buzz them on through into the school. Something that we’ve done on the side is paint the whole inside of our building in more of a snow-like color just to brighten things up.”
Pointing at several large illustrations on the wall, King said, “Our art teachers have been coming in and doing that. They’ve been working really hard on it. They’re not going to have them all done because it takes a lot of time for those ladies to do that.”
The elementary library is stripped of books, as well as chairs, tables and everything else.
“The library is going to have a new carpet and they are constructing a wall,” King said. “We’ve always had tables where teachers could bring in their classroom full of kids, but the corner has always been a teaching corner for pull-out reading intervention and different things.
“We wanted to better define the space and so the wall is going to have a corner and then go down and leave an opening on the end. Our librarian will be able to have a class there and also have students in the main part of the library where she can supervise both.”
Moving to the area where the new science lab will be located, King said, “You’ll notice that it’s all torn out, but Mr. (Josh) Hagerty is real excited about it. What we’re going to have here for the first time that we know of at Bismarck, we’re going to have gas, water and electric at every workstation that we have in the science lab.
“There will be new workstations for all the kids with gas, water and electric — and a brand-new teacher’s station as well. He’ll also have big TV monitors on both sides of the wall and one at the front as well. It’s an exciting time for science here at Bismarck. It’s going to be real good for Mr. Hagerty and his students.”
The band room is also empty, but work will be starting there soon.
“What we’re going to do is have new carpet in the entire band room to help with the acoustics,” King said. “Then there’s going to be an instrument washing station that will help kids learn how to maintain their instruments — how to clean them and keep them up to par. That’s something they don’t always get at home.
“We’re also eliminating some windows that will be filled-in with brick and the windows that remain will be replaced with glass that is energy efficient. They will have sunshades built inside of them. Also, the former practice rooms will be improved. There’s just not enough room with the type of storage we have.
“What they have is old lockers from the ‘70s in there. They’re not made to hold instruments. They’re not made for band purposes, so the lockers are going to be removed and carpet run in there. Then custom-made storage will be put in for the instruments. We have a good inventory of what we have — what our kids have — and then what we may get in the next two to three years. So, we’re going to have enough storage to cover all of them.”
The high school library has no books or furniture remaining during the renovation process.
“We’re going to be putting new carpet in here,” King said. “We’re going to be putting in some new drywall and filling in a window. There will be a big monitor in the middle of one of the walls and there will be all new bookshelves throughout the library.
“Between two columns in the library, we’re going to put in what I’d call a bistro table. It’s going to be countertop high and have stools around it. It will have charging ports where the kids will be able to charge their Chromebooks and those types of things. The traditional tables that have always been in the library will be moved over to the other side of the library to maximize the space and little bit better for what we need.”
The former vestibule will be transformed into the new high school office and will feature a range of safety features and additional storage.
“Like the elementary entrance, the idea is that people wanting to enter the school will be buzzed in and walk down to the bottom of the ramp where there will be a bullet-resistant window. At that point, the secretary will decide to either buzz them into the office or into the building. To keep our kids from having to be buzzed back into the office, we’re going to put a backdoor. A stranger can’t get to the door, but kids that are already in the building can.”
King admitted he can’t wait for construction to be over and the renovated building be put to good use.
“It’s just something that takes time,” he said. “It’s a very busy time of the summer and everybody’s working as hard as they can to get it done.”
According to King, the renovation and construction is because Bismarck voters approved the April bond issue.
"More than anything else, we are very grateful for the support that they give our kids, our community and our schools," he said. "They've always been fantastic and they came out and showed it again. We're putting their tax dollars to good use.
"Every aspect of this project is going to touch kids in a positive way — and that's what we wanted to do all along. As we get closer to open house, the beginning of the year and the first few weeks of school when everybody's going to get to see it, we're real excited."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.