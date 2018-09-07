After decades spent in the same location, the administration of Bismarck High School began the move into its new quarters at the recently completed security-enforced entrance of the school — all part of the school’s renovation project paid for by a no-tax-increase bond issue passed by voters in the April election.
While much of the work was completed prior to the start of school in August, there were a number of areas — including the high school security entrance and offices, as well as the high school and elementary school libraries, band room and science lab — that remained works in progress.
When work bogged down on the projects over the summer, Superintendent Jason King brought his concerns to the attention of Brockmiller Construction and Scott Downing of the McKinstry consulting firm that worked with the Bismarck District on passage of April’s bond issue.
At the start of the Bismarck Board of Education's Aug. 17 meeting, Downing apologized to the board of education that the entire renovation project had not been completed by the start of school.
“I’m not going to blame anyone else,” he said. “We were supposed to manage this project, so to me it’s on us if it’s not done. What’s been done I’m very impressed with. I think Brockmiller has done excellent work under us, but hopefully you can see that too as well. Lead time got us and there’s reason to make excuses, we just didn’t meet the deadline. It was just a short, compressed deadline and we didn’t make it.”
With most all of the projects now complete, King said he is very pleased with the results — especially with Thursday being the official moving day into the new high school office.
“The safety entrance is done and the new canopy that comes all the way down the ramp is up on the outside of the building now,” he said. “The card readers are working on the doors and all the bullet-resistant glass has been installed. It’s about as close to being completely done as it can be.
“I think that high school secretary, Julie Morley, may already be moved in and they were in the process of moving first-year Principal Katie Martinez in. It’s still a little bit touch and go today, but I think by tomorrow they’ll be full steam ahead in there as much as they can be.”
Things were hopping at the new high school office as Morley and Martinez were busy getting things into shape after moving to their new office spaces.
“I’ve been working at the old office for 18 years,” Morley said. “This is very nice, but it’s definitely going to take some getting used to.”
Martinez said, “This was the high school office when I was going here. It’s always been the high school office.”
She added that moving to a new office is in many ways similar to moving into a new home.
“You realize how much stuff you accumulate when you move,” Martinez said. “I’d accumulated a lot of things I didn’t even realize I’d had. Our dumpsters are getting full! We’re in and it’s still a little messy and we’ll need to do a little organizing, but I think we’ve got everything in here. There’s some new furniture that we’ve ordered that we haven’t received yet, but we can make do until it gets here.”
When asked how the new office will make a difference for students, parents, teachers and the administration, she said, “Most of all it’s going to provide security for our students and the community. With the new window and the buzzing system in the new hall, the public will no longer have free access to our building before they get to our office. They’ll have to stop and check in with Julie."
Now that the high school office is settling in at its new location, the final renovation project at Bismarck School will soon get underway.
“The final phase of what they’re doing will start next week,” King said. “That will be converting the old high school office into the new nurse’s area.”
The superintendent added that both libraries and the STEM lab have been completed as well.
He said, “It was a little rocky here for a few weeks, but everybody kind of put their heads together and we got a game plan going and everything’s been going well and looks fantastic.”
