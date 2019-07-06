{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown School Board is putting the finishing touches on a new vaping policy for the upcoming school year. 

The new policy, which is still being reviewed by the Missouri School Boards' Association, would go into effect next school year.

"There were multiple accounts this year and repeat offenders, it just kept happening," Superintendent Brett Reutzel said. "I would assume if you calculated the number of devices that they confiscated throughout the year I would say it would easily be 75 to 100."

Reutzel said currently vaping falls under nicotine delivery device within the school board policy book and the new policy would take it out from under tobacco and create its own section.

"Our understanding is the amount of nicotine in them is a lot more than one cigarette and may be equivalent to a whole pack," Reutzel said. "The amount of nicotine they are consuming is scary and potentially dangerous."

Reutzel said the scariest part is that the school is not always certain what is in the device and though some substances are illegal in Missouri that does not mean devices can not be obtained.

"The devices are going to be tested and we have confirmed with our school resource officers that they do have testing strips that would pick up different illegal substances just like if a student was caught with a pill, powder or leafy substance," Reutzel said. "If the device tests positive for an illegal substance, it is no longer a vaping violation but will become a drug violation."

Reutzel said MSBA is taking vaping seriously and so is Fredericktown with the first offense having a consequence of five days in school suspension, second offense resulting in five days out of school suspension, third offense being 10 days out of school suspension and if caught a fourth time the student would be suspended for the remainder of the semester.

"The big question and the big fear is what is in the device," Reutzel said. "We are seeing these devices more than we are seeing the other forms of nicotine whether it be cigarettes or tobacco, and not knowing what it is, that is the frightening part."

Reutzel said vaping has been an issue in both the high school and the middle school with some cases involving students under the age of 18. He said in those cases you could conceivably make a juvenile referral for possession of tobacco. 

"The reason for it being stricter is because it does container a higher level of nicotine," Reutzel said. "Also we are not always sure what is in there. So because of those two things and assuming that they are potentially more harmful in an immediate situation, we need to cut it off."

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Principal Ken Lunsford said he currently has a whole closet full of vaping devices that had been confiscated throughout the 2018-19 school year.

The board approved the new policy with an inclusion to clarify confiscation procedures and to have it reviewed by the attorney.

Notices regarding the new vaping policy will be passed out at registration and posted on the school's website, Twitter and Facebook pages. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

