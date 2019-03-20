The use of nicotine vaping devices by students has become a growing problem in area schools.
Electronic nicotine delivery devices have become hugely popular over the past couple years and brings with them a new set of challenges for school officials. The devices have been marketed as an alternative to using harmful tobacco and also a method to help adults quit smoking.
However, there is research to support that while vaping may be healthier than regular tobacco use, there is also evidence that use of nicotine in any form by individuals under the age of 25 can negatively affect the development of the brain, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
According to the U.S. Surgeon General, the use of nicotine by people under the age of 25 increases the risk of developing mood disorders and permanent lowering of impulse control. Nicotine also changes the way connections of the nerve cells in the brain are formed, which can harm the portions of the brain that control attention and learning.
Students can get vaping devices relatively easy through online retailers that require no more than a customer’s click of a box agreeing that they are of legal age and a payment source: credit or debit card, prepaid debit card or even PayPal. Other underage uses may have someone of legal age make a purchase for them at gas stations or vapor shops.
The signs of vapor device use are less detectable than that of tobacco. Vapor products produce odors of fruit, candy, baked goods and many other smells depending on the nicotine liquid being used.
The Juul-brand unit seems to be the most popular among students, with its use referred to as “Juuling.”
Longtime St. Francois County Deputy/D.A.R.E. Officer Gary Carver explained why students use this particular brand.
“I think it’s because [the Juuls] are so small and easily hidden ... and look sort of look like a USB (device).”
Familiarity with vaping devices and their use among student-aged youth is just coming to the forefront in some areas.
Carver mentioned an instance where a student came into a classroom and told the teacher conducting the class that he needed to give another student his Juul back. The student then handed the device over to another student and left the classroom. The teacher didn't think much of it until she heard several other students giggling and asked what was going on, to which they replied that she had just been deliberately fooled.
To someone not familiar with vaporizing products, the Juul doesn't appear to be anything more than a small black rectangle and could easily be mistaken for a USB flash drive.
After gathering stories like this and talking with students who admit they may be addicted, Carver plans to add vaping to the list of topics he discusses through the D.A.R.E. program. He also plans to provide a parent education night where he, along with a variety of guest speakers, will present information and discuss a large list of concerns that parents need to be aware of regarding vaping by children and teens.
When asked, Central Middle School Assistant Principal Greg Noble said the district has already made some adjustments to the school’s policy as it relates to vaping.
“It’s just become such a huge problem and really, really quickly," he said.
Noble said that next year likely changes will be made to the student handbook including punishment guidelines for those caught in possession of a nicotine delivery device.
North County School Resource Officer Brian Whitfield said the problem exists everywhere, and at an increasing rate.
“We’re seeing it more and more in the schools and significantly more than tobacco use, actually,” Whitfield said.
He said it’s not uncommon to find students in possession of the Juuls and he often finds empty Juul pods in school trash cans.
Whitfield said they will be discussing the issue soon in the schools.
“I’ve recently ordered educational material, and we intend to have some kind of class regarding [vapor use] for students and staff alike,” he explained.
This is an issue in all of the area schools, and in schools nationwide, and one that’s growing at an alarming rate.
