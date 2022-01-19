Schools gear up for Heart Month

That annual, friendly rivalry between North County School District and Farmington School District is getting ready to reignite next week, as high school students prepare for their big fundraising push to benefit the American Heart Association (AHA).

The campaign is sponsored by Parkland Health Center and First State Community Bank, as well as J-98.

It all starts with the "Red Out" basketball games at North County, where its Raiders will face off against the Farmington Knights on Jan. 28.

The freshman game starts at 5 p.m., the junior varsity match is 6:15 p.m. and the varsity game is at 7:30 p.m.

Fans on both sides can "spread the red" by wearing a T-shirt that comes in two styles, long and short sleeve, which are available at the schools, at Parkland Health Center, and at the basketball games for $10 donations.

The games will include appearances by heart survivors and ambassadors, as well as dedicated people who have raised thousands of dollars over the years. This year's Heart Ambassadors are Farmington junior Landon Johnson, North County graduate Lilian Jo Mordecai and Farmington senior Gwyneth Shipley.

The games are a prelude to three weeks of feverish fundraising between the two districts. Another featured part of the campaign is the Paint the County Red Virtual Walk, formerly known as the Walk to Tackle Heart Disease.

On National Wear Red Day, Feb. 4, students and those who care about preventing the ravages of heart disease will put on their best crimson colors, and many will participate in the virtual walk, which extends to Feb. 6.

Jen Rogers, senior youth market director for AHA, said everyone can get in on the action by forming a team or joining a team to help raise funds for the American Heart Association.

“It might be a little chilly, but we have this walk in February to kick off American Heart Month, and it's just great for getting the word out to the community to get out and be active,” she said. American Heart Month encourages people to focus on their cardiovascular health.

Last year, the campaign raised $22,990.41, with the Farmington School District coming out on top by raising $9,677, of which $2,991 was raised by First State Community Bank (FSCB) of Farmington.

The North County School District brought in $6,428, with FSCB of Bonne Terre donating $1,025 of that amount.

Parkland Health Center contributed $4,505, and annual fundraising champion Charlene Bullock raised $2,380.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

