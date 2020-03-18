Schools prepare for extended coronavirus 'spring break'

“I had a parent come up to me in tears because they were afraid they would not be able to afford to feed their child,” said McCaul. “The tears of joy she had made me realize how blessed we are to have a staff that would pull together to feed all of our kids in the community.”

McCaul said one of the most difficult tasks he’s had since being at Kingston was meeting with the senior class to talk to them about their future. McCaul said seeing the disappointment on their faces when they found out they could not compete at the state district’s Reader’s Theatre finals, no band and choir contests, and more was tough.

He told the students they are an “unbelievably strong group and we will get through this together.” He said ironically these are the same students who were born during 9/11.

McCaul said parents and students have been reaching out to teachers regarding work sent home.

“This is great as it shows they are adapting to the current learning style and embracing it,” he said. “Everything has been very positive so far regarding this.”

McCaul said one of the teachers made a post on social media that made an impact on him and others: