Schools prepare for extended coronavirus 'spring break'

The MAAA Superintendent Association announced late Sunday that it would close 12 area schools beginning Wednesday to safeguard students and staff from COVID-19.
The schools impacted include Arcadia Valley, Central, Fredericktown, North County, Ste. Genevieve County, West County, Bismarck, Farmington, Kingston, Potosi, Valley, and St. Paul Lutheran.
According to the letter, all MAAA schools, as well as preschool programs, will close beginning Wednesday and will tentatively remain closed until April 6. St. Joseph School in Farmington is also shutting down.
Districts continue to work with the state's education department to determine how it will affect the date for the end of the school year.
Here's a snapshot at this time of how each school plans to continue students' education during the closure:
Arcadia Valley
Arcadia Valley School District started lunch pick-ups on Wednesday. Pick-ups are from 10 a.m. to noon at the elementary school and bus stops. The district Twitter page said that staff prepared more than 700 meals to go out on the first day.
During the break, a letter posted to the district website said, they will be performing cleaning and disinfecting above and beyond the established practices at all schools and district offices.
“We know that you have many questions, and we will do our best to address your concerns,” the letter said. “Currently, it seems that there are more unknowns than answers, including questions about kindergarten registration, graduation and summer school, among others. We are working on how to address these and other questions and will continue to keep you informed.”
Bismarck
In a letter sent home to parents, Bismarck Superintendent Dr. Jason King said that “continuing students’ academic learning during this difficult time is a top priority.”
Teachers will be sharing educational resources through the school’s website at www.bismarckindians.org. Links can be found under the staff, student and parent drop-down options where you can then choose the building and teacher of the student.
King said not all the students have internet at home, so the work is optional.
The district is supplying breakfast and lunch for students Monday through Friday at three different pick-up locations: Lake Hannah entrance gate, the Roy’s Convenience Store at the Iron Mountain Lake entrance, and the Bismarck First Baptist Church parking lot. This started on Wednesday and will include a sack lunch and a bag with breakfast items for the next day. Parents can sign up for the service by calling either the elementary office or junior high/high school office depending on the grade of their student.
All school events are cancelled, including all games, practices and other extracurricular events. King said the campus will be limited to essential personnel.
Central
According to the district’s website, Central will invoke its ability to begin its Summer Food Service Program on March 23, the date everyone was scheduled to return from spring break. Any child living in the district who is 18 years old or younger, whether a student or not, can be fed free of charge. The meals can be delivered or set up outside the school.
Two options are available for Monday-Friday lunch and next-day breakfast, March 23-April 6.
In Option 1, buses will deliver meals at all regularly scheduled stops, including for preschool, beginning shortly after 10:30 a.m.
In Option 2, parents and guardians can pick up food from 10:30-noon at any campus — it doesn’t have to be at the campus the child or children attend.
In both options, the child or children being fed must be visible at meal pickup.
A link has been provided at centralr3.org/rebel1/ under “Must See” to a form that must be completed to receive meals. That link has also been provided through the district’s text messaging service.
On March 23, according to the website, district staff will give parents resources “that will be beneficial during the first two planned weeks we are not in session … Hopefully we will be able to return on Monday, April 6, but the preparation must take place in case that doesn’t happen.”
A website is currently being built for educational resources and to provide a direct link between the parents or guardians and the teachers, who are working on alternative instruction methods in case closure extends past April 3. Staff are also trying to take into account those who lack internet access.
Grades will be suspended, but the district will insist parents and students maintain communication to prove the work was done properly and in a timely manner.
Farmington
Staff will provide students enrolled in grades preschool-2nd grade with paper instructional packets which will be available via pickup or drop-off. Students enrolled in grades 3-6 will have the option of paper instructional packets or online work.
The website www.fsdknights.com has a pop-up "Farmington R7 COVID-19 Closure Parent Survey" on its website for parents to fill out to address all the students needs during the school closure.
Free breakfast and lunch pickup and dropoff service:
- Bus stop locations will begin March 24.
- Truman Pickup (Truman Learning Center, Jefferson and Washington/Franklin families) will begin March 23.
- Lincoln (Roosevelt, Lincoln and FMS families) will begin March 23.
- High school (High school students) will beginMarch 23.
Fredericktown
On Wednesday, Fredericktown began providing food service for families in the community that could use resources.
"Please understand that we have to operate under state and federal guidelines in order to provide meals," Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said. "Any child up to the age of 18 can receive these meals at no charge. They do not have to be enrolled in the school district. They do have to live in the school district."
Parents should RSVP through their building on March 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for meals the week of March 23-27. RSVP March 27 for meals the week of March 30-April 3. Breakfast and lunch will be provided both weeks.
Lunch will be pickup and delivery. Pickups will be available at each building from noon to 1 p.m.
Pickups will be curbside at the elementary school cafeteria, intermediate school gymnasium side doors, middle school will be behind the building and high school will be at the side doors by the cafeteria.
Meals cannot be eaten on site. They must be taken to go. If delivery is needed, your address needs to be provided at your building and deliveries will be made between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
"The Fredericktown R-I School district is currently providing 77 students weekly with a weekend supply of food through our Catpack program," Henson said.
Henson said beginning March 27, the Catpacks will be available for pickup at the middle school during lunch pickups. He said if the family is receiving lunch deliveries on Fridays the Catpack will be delivered with the student's lunch.
The district sent home packets of work with students Tuesday. The work will cover the next two weeks.
"The goal is for these packets to keep students engaged with the content and their teacher and not necessarily cover all the gaps in curriculum that will be lost," Henson said. "Some teachers may also set up work through Google Classroom or other online resources, but we will include paper copies of this work in their packets for those who do not have internet access."
Each packet will also contain contact information for the child's teacher and information will be posted for parents on Google Classroom, the school website and Facebook.
Students in special services will have special education teachers available through email concerning any modifications to their work.
Henson said if the closure extends past April 3, the district will have materials provided through a link on the district website where parents and students can access additional assignments. Those without internet access will be provided with information on how to get physical copies.
Kingston
Superintendent Alex McCaul said Kingston teachers have multiple plans in place for students to continue learning while classes are not in session. Their most serious challenge regarding continued education is the lack of quality internet in the community so they are doing traditional paper-based work and also web-based assignments.
“Teachers have set up resource pages and are adding material to these on a regular basis,” said McCaul. “These pages also contain numerous educational links such as virtual tours of museums, etc.”
He said for those students who do not have internet access, they are sending additional resources out with meal deliveries.
One of the elementary teachers has a chick hatching process which she and her students have been working on in class, so she is now live streaming this on social media so students can follow the progress daily.
All staff are working daily, whether it is from home or working on campus in small groups to prepare future educational materials to be sent home.
Food service employees and bus drivers are coordinating the preparation and delivery of 1,750 meals a day. All food service staff members go in long enough to prepare meals while the bus drivers deliver the food on their regular routes. Teachers have volunteered to go in to have two teachers on each bus to assist with the delivery of meals.
Custodial and maintenance staff are ensuring all buildings are clean and sterilized before the return of students.
Non-certified staff are working with the district’s special education department to come up with plans and ways to service students who have additional needs. These employees are also assisting with the delivery of meals by coming in to help in small groups.
McCaul said the district will follow the guidance from DESE in regard to making up days.
“As of now, these days will be required to be made up until a waiver is issued,” he said. “We will be applying for a waiver but are waiting to see if DESE comes out with a blanket waiver for all schools since there are so many out now.”
In regard to planned events on the calendar, all activities have been cancelled or postponed at this time.
With all of the changes, McCaul said the support from the community and staff has been overwhelming.
“I had a parent come up to me in tears because they were afraid they would not be able to afford to feed their child,” said McCaul. “The tears of joy she had made me realize how blessed we are to have a staff that would pull together to feed all of our kids in the community.”
McCaul said one of the most difficult tasks he’s had since being at Kingston was meeting with the senior class to talk to them about their future. McCaul said seeing the disappointment on their faces when they found out they could not compete at the state district’s Reader’s Theatre finals, no band and choir contests, and more was tough.
He told the students they are an “unbelievably strong group and we will get through this together.” He said ironically these are the same students who were born during 9/11.
McCaul said parents and students have been reaching out to teachers regarding work sent home.
“This is great as it shows they are adapting to the current learning style and embracing it,” he said. “Everything has been very positive so far regarding this.”
McCaul said one of the teachers made a post on social media that made an impact on him and others:
“Today, I watched an entire school district come together to help our students. Not one staff member was grumbling about the extra work. ALL staff members wanted to know how we could feed our babies, keep them safe, and keep their education from sliding backwards. Tomorrow, all of us begin riding buses, packing/delivering meals, and will continue our brainstorming on how we can help our kiddos. Parents, you may not see the behind the scenes workings that go on regarding your children, but today, I’m 100% sure, you’d be proud of the love and compassion shown to your babies (and ours).”
Marquand-Zion
Marquand-Zion School District Superintendent Scott Blake said the district will close at 3 p.m., Thursday and stay closed through April 5. Blake added the district will "reevaluate a potential return date by April 3."
All school activities will be cancelled during the closure.
Parents can call the school for more information until 3 p.m. Thursday. The number is 573-783-3388. After Thursday afternoon, the building principals can be reached by email at: sblake@mz.k12.mo.us for the elementary school or sdoublin@mz.k12.mo.us for the high school.
North County
The district received word Wednesday that Gov. Mike Parson moved the April 7 election to June 2. At this point in time, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said, they and board members will continue with their facilities plan in preparation for the June election.
On the district website, https://www.ncsd.k12.mo.us/, administrators are asking parents and guardians to sign up through a survey link (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WVX9H3F) or QR code to receive breakfast and lunch. The survey and QR code contain all the necessary details.
Beginning March 23, prepackaged, free meals through the Summer School Food Service Program will be distributed at the following locations and times to children ages 0-18 who live in the district. Students will be given lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning.
- Red Cedar Lodge, noon-12:30 p.m.
- Bonneville Motel, 11:15-11:45 a.m.
- Bonne Terre Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Lease Office at Eagle Estates, 10:30-11:00 a.m.
- Entrance at Goose Creek, 12-12:30 p.m.
- Terre Du Lac Utilities Parking Lot, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Lakeside General Store at Lake Timberline, 11:00-11:30 a.m.
- North County Primary, 10:30-11:30 a.m. (Curbside Pickup)
- North County Intermediate School, 10:30-11:30 a.m. (Curbside Pickup)
- Parkside Elementary School, noon-1 p.m. (Curbside Pickup)
Several community members and staff members are working together to continue North County’s Backpack Program. Eligible families will receive direct communication regarding the details. Food will be distributed during the middle of next week.
The district states March 23-April 3 will be considered an extension of spring break for students, although teams of teachers are working hard to establish a plan for alternate instruction if the closures needs to be extended. "Next week we will work with a small staff committee to create online and paper/pencil activities that will help our students with both enrichment and instructional content," Levy said.
Offices will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily during the closure. The central office can be reached at 573-431-3300. “Twelve-month employees are continuing to work so the district can operate as efficiently as possible during this closure,” Levy said.
St. Paul Lutheran
Since the students live in other school districts, they can get meals from the public school district in which they live.
About three people will be at the school. Students are welcome to come by, but not more than a few at a time, if they need help.
West County
After the MAAA Conference superintendents’ emergency meeting concluded Sunday, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman then met with West County administrators to formulate a plan to focus on three priorities: students’ health, well-being and academic learning.
West County Principals Laura Basler, Adam Hector and Levi Rawson then met with their staff Monday morning to discuss plans with teachers and other staff members. Later that day, Coffman sent a letter home with all students regarding the district’s top priorities during the school closure from March 18 to April 5.
In the letter, Coffman informed parents that meals would be available to any students who needed them and would be delivered on three dates: March 18, March 23 and March 30 between noon and 1 p.m. along the district’s regular bus routes. Families can sign up for these meals by calling the district’s central office at 573-562-7535 or filling out the form available on the district’s website at www.wcr4.org.
West County Technology Director Cory Smith created a remote learning resource website where materials could be uploaded so students could continue learning at home. In only two days, teachers worked quickly to create a variety of assignments and activities and upload them to the new website. Students can access these materials, which include worksheets, videos, PowerPoints, links and more through the school’s website. Materials are located in a series of folders organized by building and grade level.
Coffman said these resources will be updated over the course of the closure.
Currently non-certified staff members are working to prepare, pack, load and deliver meals to the district’s students and thoroughly clean, sanitize and disinfect the buildings.
Certified staff are working from home to upload materials, answer students’ and parents’ questions via email, and working on campus in small groups at selected times in order to continue preparation of these educational materials.
Coffman said parents, students and the community have been “very understanding, cooperative and appreciative” of the district’s proactive steps during the closure. He said school board members have also been extremely supportive of all employees of the district.
“We are West County and we will be stronger once we get through this,” said Coffman. “We have seen our community come together and offer their support. Sometimes it takes a situation like this to remind us what the important things in life really are.”
