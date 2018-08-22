Schools prepare for Heart Walk

Two area schools are ramping up once again to compete to raise the most money for the annual Walk to Tackle Heart Disease.
Recently, the American Heart Association, along with representatives from North County High School and Farmington High School, and members of the business community, took time out of their day to plan this year’s walk.
American Heart Association Youth Market Director Jen Rogers gave a presentation on the event and showed photos from last year.
“I just like to get everyone together, first of all, to say thank you to the community, St. Francois County, your two districts are amazing in working with us and supporting us every year,” Rogers said. “I definitely want to start off with a big thank you.”
Rogers said they have a new ambassador from Farmington this year, Landon Johnson. His mom, Kim Johnson, is the principal at the Farmington kindergarten building.
“Landon was in the fourth grade and he was in the building at the time after school playing basketball and fell,” Kim said. “He hurt his arm and we had to have that looked at, while we were at the doctor’s office the nurse came in and said he has a heart murmur.”
Kim said she couldn’t believe it and that the doctor came in and said his pulse rate was in the 40s. Next thing she knew they were at Children’s Hospital and Landon was diagnosed with third-degree heart block.
“The top two chambers of your heart send signals to the bottom two chambers of your heart and that is what keeps the rhythm going,” Kim explained. “So his top two chambers send signals, but his bottom two chambers don’t receive those signals. So they had to go in and put in a pacemaker.”
If someone didn’t know him, they would never know he has a pacemaker.
“He plays basketball, sports for Farmington, he plays on AAU teams, so if you didn’t know him you wouldn’t even know,” Kim said. “We have had zero problems and we have been very fortunate. We ended up going to the doctor for what we thought was a broken arm and we came back with a pacemaker.”
Kim said she met Rogers by doing this Heart Walk and through conversation told Rogers about Landon having a pacemaker. Rogers decided to have Landon represent his school as a heart ambassador.
Landon said he is excited to be an ambassador. He has walked in the event in the past and is happy for this opportunity.
Kim said they hope to help others by telling Landon’s story because they were really scared and no one ever thinks of their 9year old having a pacemaker. She said Landon’s grandfather had his batteries replaced in his pacemaker the week before Landon was diagnosed.
Landon said since then he has been able to talk to someone who was having one put in and he was happy to share his story to help another.
Also a heart ambassador this year is Gage Harris, who recently graduated from North County High School and is away at college so he couldn’t attend the meeting.
Rogers stressed that is why they are here and do the Walk to Tackle Heart Disease, for people like Landon who are born with heart problems and those who have developed heart disease.
“You all are helping us save lives every year and we are very grateful and we could not do it without you,” Rogers said. “This event is the biggest, largest of its kind in our 11-state affiliate. I get phone calls all of the time from other affiliates wanting to know how I do it, but it’s not me, it’s the schools and everyone involved. We are very grateful for you.”
The two schools will kick off this year’s Walk to Tackle Heart Disease at a pep rally at each school. Both schools have several fundraisers planned for this year’s event to try and raise the most money. North County has held the title for the past two years.
This year’s walk will be held at North County High School on Aug. 31 and registration will begin at 5 p.m. with the walk at 6 p.m., followed by a North County vs Farmington football game.
To help show your support, a “United in our Hearts” T-shirt can be purchased for $10 and are available at North County High School, Farmington High School, Parkland Health Center and at the night of the football game.
For information or questions about the walk, contact Rogers at jen.rogers@heart.org or call 314-374-5366.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.