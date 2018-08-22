Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Two area schools are ramping up once again to compete to raise the most money for the annual Walk to Tackle Heart Disease.

Recently, the American Heart Association, along with representatives from North County High School and Farmington High School, and members of the business community, took time out of their day to plan this year’s walk.

Schools prepare for Heart Walk
Representatives from area businesses and both Farmington and North County Schools attend a luncheon to discuss plans for this year's event.

American Heart Association Youth Market Director Jen Rogers gave a presentation on the event and showed photos from last year.

“I just like to get everyone together, first of all, to say thank you to the community, St. Francois County, your two districts are amazing in working with us and supporting us every year,” Rogers said. “I definitely want to start off with a big thank you.”

Rogers said they have a new ambassador from Farmington this year, Landon Johnson. His mom, Kim Johnson, is the principal at the Farmington kindergarten building.

“Landon was in the fourth grade and he was in the building at the time after school playing basketball and fell,” Kim said. “He hurt his arm and we had to have that looked at, while we were at the doctor’s office the nurse came in and said he has a heart murmur.”

Schools prepare for Heart Walk
Landon Johnson, left, is one of this year's Heart Ambassadors for the annual Walk to Tackle Heart Disease rivalry fundraiser between Farmington and North County schools. His mom, Kim Johnson, right, tells Landon's story of having a pacemaker put in when he was 9.

Kim said she couldn’t believe it and that the doctor came in and said his pulse rate was in the 40s. Next thing she knew they were at Children’s Hospital and Landon was diagnosed with third-degree heart block.

“The top two chambers of your heart send signals to the bottom two chambers of your heart and that is what keeps the rhythm going,” Kim explained. “So his top two chambers send signals, but his bottom two chambers don’t receive those signals. So they had to go in and put in a pacemaker.”

If someone didn’t know him, they would never know he has a pacemaker.

“He plays basketball, sports for Farmington, he plays on AAU teams, so if you didn’t know him you wouldn’t even know,” Kim said. “We have had zero problems and we have been very fortunate. We ended up going to the doctor for what we thought was a broken arm and we came back with a pacemaker.”

Kim said she met Rogers by doing this Heart Walk and through conversation told Rogers about Landon having a pacemaker. Rogers decided to have Landon represent his school as a heart ambassador.

Landon said he is excited to be an ambassador. He has walked in the event in the past and is happy for this opportunity.

Kim said they hope to help others by telling Landon’s story because they were really scared and no one ever thinks of their 9year old having a pacemaker. She said Landon’s grandfather had his batteries replaced in his pacemaker the week before Landon was diagnosed.

Landon said since then he has been able to talk to someone who was having one put in and he was happy to share his story to help another.

Also a heart ambassador this year is Gage Harris, who recently graduated from North County High School and is away at college so he couldn’t attend the meeting.

Schools prepare for Heart Walk
American Heart Association Youth Market Director Jen Rogers discusses last year's Walk to Tackle Heart Disease and what is planned for this year's event.

Rogers stressed that is why they are here and do the Walk to Tackle Heart Disease, for people like Landon who are born with heart problems and those who have developed heart disease.

“You all are helping us save lives every year and we are very grateful and we could not do it without you,” Rogers said. “This event is the biggest, largest of its kind in our 11-state affiliate. I get phone calls all of the time from other affiliates wanting to know how I do it, but it’s not me, it’s the schools and everyone involved. We are very grateful for you.”

The two schools will kick off this year’s Walk to Tackle Heart Disease at a pep rally at each school. Both schools have several fundraisers planned for this year’s event to try and raise the most money. North County has held the title for the past two years.

This year’s walk will be held at North County High School on Aug. 31 and registration will begin at 5 p.m. with the walk at 6 p.m., followed by a North County vs Farmington football game.

Schools prepare for Heart Walk
Pictured is the front of "United in our Hearts" T-shirt.

To help show your support, a “United in our Hearts” T-shirt can be purchased for $10 and are available at North County High School, Farmington High School, Parkland Health Center and at the night of the football game.

Schools prepare for Heart Walk
Pictured is the back of "United in our Hearts" T-shirt.

For information or questions about the walk, contact Rogers at jen.rogers@heart.org or call 314-374-5366.

Renee Bronaugh is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3617 or rbronaugh@dailyjournalonline.com

Reporter

