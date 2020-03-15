Schools will shut down beginning Wednesday

In the letter, MAAA acknowledged the hardship this will create for many but said it is the best decision to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep students, families and staff healthy.

"During the break, we will be performing cleaning and disinfecting above and beyond our established practices at all schools and district offices," MAAA said. "We are waiting for guidance from MSHAA related to athletics and activities."

The letter said they know there will be many questions such as kindergarten registration, graduation, summer school, etc. and they will do their best to address all of the concerns.

"We are working on how to address these and other questions and will continue to keep you informed," MAAA said. "We appreciate your patience and support as we moved forward together. Thank you for your patience, your support and your understanding."

St. Joseph's Catholic School confirmed they will also close beginning Wednesday and return April 3.

Mineral Area College announced on Friday that they would extend spring break this week and then have students finish their spring semester online.

Jefferson County schools will close from Tuesday through April 3. Schools in the St. Louis and St. Louis County area also closed.