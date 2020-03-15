Schools will shut down beginning Wednesday

The MAAA Superintendent Association announced late Sunday that it would close 12 area schools beginning Wednesday to safeguard students and staff from COVID-19.
The schools impacted include Arcadia Valley R-II, Central R-III, Fredericktown R-I, North St. Francois County R-I, Ste. Genevieve County R-II, West County R-IV, Bismarck R-V, Farmington R-VII, Kingston K-14, Potosi R-III, Valley R-VI and St. Paul Lutheran.
The letter said the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a unique challenge and although there have been no known cases in the area MAAA has made the decision with the recommendations of local health authorities to close their schools.
According to the letter all MAAA schools, as well as preschool programs, will close beginning Wednesday and will tentatively remain closed until April 6. Some schools already had spring break this week.
"We are in uncharted territory while planning for the spread of COVID-19," MAAA stated in their letter. "It is difficult to predict where we will be in two days, much less two weeks from now."
The MAAA said they made their decision after consultation with local officials about the need to practice social distancing, to limit gatherings of large groups in order to decrease the risk to the most vulnerable populations and to reduce the burden on the healthcare system.
In the letter, MAAA acknowledged the hardship this will create for many but said it is the best decision to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep students, families and staff healthy.
"During the break, we will be performing cleaning and disinfecting above and beyond our established practices at all schools and district offices," MAAA said. "We are waiting for guidance from MSHAA related to athletics and activities."
The letter said they know there will be many questions such as kindergarten registration, graduation, summer school, etc. and they will do their best to address all of the concerns.
"We are working on how to address these and other questions and will continue to keep you informed," MAAA said. "We appreciate your patience and support as we moved forward together. Thank you for your patience, your support and your understanding."
St. Joseph's Catholic School confirmed they will also close beginning Wednesday and return April 3.
Mineral Area College announced on Friday that they would extend spring break this week and then have students finish their spring semester online.
Jefferson County schools will close from Tuesday through April 3. Schools in the St. Louis and St. Louis County area also closed.
Also on Sunday, following new recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Governor Mike Parson released the following statement regarding mass gatherings or large community events in Missouri:
“As we are all aware, concerns over COVID-19 continue to grow across the state and the nation. In accordance with CDC recommendations, my administration and I strongly urge the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations,” Parson said. “We encourage local governments and health agencies to provide the same guidance. To protect our elderly citizens and those with underlying medical conditions, we would ask them to avoid public gatherings as much as possible.”
“We ask that facilities that attract large concentrations of senior citizens to strongly consider restrictions and closures, in consultation with health authorities, to protect those most vulnerable to this virus,” Parson continued. “We encourage schools to follow CDC guidelines and consult with local health care providers and public health authorities as decisions are made on whether to keep school in session.”
“I want to emphasize that we are all in this together. Missouri continues to work closely with both federal and local officials in order to maximize coordination and tailor our response appropriately. It takes all of us at the local, state, and federal level along with neighbors, families, and fellow citizens to use common sense and personal responsibility to work through these tough times and protect the health and safety of all Missourians,” Parson concluded.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com