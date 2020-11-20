Scouting for Food continues ... with changes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"None of this would be possible without the generous donations from the community," Ward said. "Every donation is going to help your neighbor, your coworker, your classmate, your child's friend, because all of the donations stay here and help our local community."

Ward said the community has always been a huge supporter of Scouting for Food and has been very gracious when it comes to donating items. She said everything donated stays in the community and is taken to the local food pantry.

"This year, with COVID-19, has created a greater need than ever for this event," Ward said. "Many people have found themselves out of work or quarantined. Several students are still at home with virtual learning making for higher food and utility bills."

Ward said through the many scenarios caused by COVID-19, this has put a strain on the community and the local food pantry which is trying to fill the needs.

Suggested items for donations include canned fruits and vegetables, meals in a box or can soups, macaroni and cheese, Hamburger Helper and items that are high in protein such as canned tuna and chicken or chili and beef stew.