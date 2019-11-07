{{featured_button_text}}
Scouts gather food for pantry

Last year, Brandi Bell helps her son, Boy Scout Clifton Bell, 10, place food he collected earlier in the day for the annual Scouting For Food in a cart at Elvins Food Pantry. Looking on is little sister Athena, 5.

 File photo

For many, November begins a holiday season of counting one’s blessings and giving back to those less fortunate.

The Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America is preparing to give back during its largest service project of the year, Scouting For Food. This year’s campaign marks the Boy Scouts’ 35th annual Scouting For Food drive. The 2019 Scouting for Food title sponsor is MERS Missouri Goodwill. Other sponsors include Great Clips, Raising Cane’s and MedExpress.

On Saturday, thousands of scouts will deliver more than a million blue Scouting For Food bags throughout the St. Louis metro area, southeast Missouri, and southern Illinois. They will return one week later on Nov. 16 to collect the bags full of donated canned goods and other non-perishable items.

By giving to Scouting For Food, residents are helping those in need right in their own community. In southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, scouts take donations directly to local food pantries.

The perfect bag would include canned fruits, vegetables, soups, cereal, peanut butter, tuna, chicken, pasta, pasta sauce, and meals in a box. Last year, Scouting For Food gathered 1.9 million items of food which provided more than a million meals for the needy.

Residents who do not receive a bag can take canned food donations to any Goodwill store location Nov. 17-24. For more information about Scouting For Food, visit https://stlbsa.org/scouting-for-food-fact-sheet/

