The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department is actively seeking information on an area couple after it was discovered threats were made against the man.

Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Major Jason Schott said Sunday that the department was asking for the

public’s assistance in locating Aaron M. Armantrout, 36, a resident of Ste. Genevieve County.

“He was last seen Saturday evening of at his residence and has not been heard from since,” Schott said. “Armantrout has two vehicles and we have not been able to locate them either. They are a

blue 2000 BMW 540i with a Missouri license plate number of FR8-A4B and a white 2013 Chevrolet

Silverado with a Missouri plate number of either 4TB-429 or 9PX-349.”

Schott explained the Chevy truck also has factory GMC rims.

The department is also looking for Armantrout’s wife, 41-year-old Susan J. Armantrout.

“We are looking for him and trying to contact his wife, we can’t find her either, to determine if

she knows where he is at,” Schott said. “We have photos of both of them and the vehicles they are

possibly in.”

Schott explained they were called for a check the well-being by, whom he believes to

be, one of Aaron's family members.

“We did receive information there were threats made against Aaron’s life a day or two beforehand by another individual,” Schott said. “At this point we are just trying to find either one of them, but

that is why we are trying to find his wife, to see if she knows anything about it. There is an eminent threat against his life. We are concerned about and his location where he might be.”

Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker verified they were contacted by the Ste. Genevieve County

Sheriff’s Department to check out an old address where the couple used to live in an attempt to locate

them, but nothing was found.

If anyone has information concerning the location of the couple or their vehicles they are asked to contact

the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office at 573-883-5820 or Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215.

