A Facebook post from last weekend's Farmington Country Days is going viral with nearly 2,000 shares and a reach of more than 112K people as part of an effort to find a little girl who wanted to pet a horse.

The post features the Belgrade State Bank wagon pulled by two beautiful Clydesdale horses, driven by Julie Loughary in Friday evening's Country Days Parade. In the picture, a young girl with wavy, strawberry-red hair, wearing a white dress with green patterns and sandals, stands off to the wagon's side, looking at the horses.

The post reads, “HELP NEEDED— do you know who this adorable little girl is? If so, can you tag her parents in this post? She wanted to pet the Belgrade Clydesdales at the parade, but they had to take off and she was very disappointed. Belgrade State Bank would like to arrange a special Clydesdale meet and greet for her. Thanks for your help!”

Sometime later, the post read, “UPDATE— you guys are awesome but we still HAVEN’T found her. We can’t keep up with the comments so we need her parents to private message our Facebook page or the Belgrade State Bank page!”

A follower of the post, Rachel McAlister-Bennett, submitted a personal photo that shows the girl standing near a child whose arm is in a sling. The girl’s face is obscured by the head of one of the passing Clydesdales. Other photos taken by the Daily Journal show the girl near the same boy in the arm sling and with adults. The girl appears to be standing with a group of people on the corner of Washington and Columbia streets nearest U.S. Bank and they are directly in front of a black GMC truck parked at the curb.

Anyone who knows the identity of the girl in the picture can contact Executive Director Candy Hente with the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce at 573-756-3615, Julie Loughary with Belgrade State Bank at 314-420-5343, or the Daily Journal at 573-747-3667.

Julie Loughary is the vice president of Belgrade State Bank and owns the Clydesdales that have been used to pull the Belgrade State Wagon since 2018 in community parades. During the Country Days parade, she said, the girl stepped into the street and asked to pet the horses while the parade was briefly stopped. Loughary said her husband was about to pick the girl up and let her pet the horses when the parade began moving again and the opportunity was lost.

“Why didn’t I just stop? It would have taken two seconds,” Loughary said in a phone interview. She indicated she regretted not pausing when she remembers the look of disappointment on the girl’s face, but she said past experience has taught her not to stop along the parade route to allow for petting the horses because a crowd of people might take advantage of the opportunity to also pet the horses and the parade could be ruined.

When Loughary saw the picture, she said, she knew she must try to find the girl to offer her a meet-and-greet with the Clydesdales Gunner, 10, and Zucco, 14. Loughary spoke with Hente, the photographer of the popular picture, and Hente posted the picture to the Farmington Country Days Facebook page.

Hente said she is amazed by the amount of traffic the post is receiving.

“This is the highest-reaching post we’ve ever made,” Hente said.

The comments on the post appear to be all positive, helpful and hopeful.

"Omg, I love humans sometimes!!!" enthused one commenter. "Wow! That's awesome!" posted another commenter.

Many more comments involve people tagging others who might be able to help.

A professional photographer has offered to take free pictures during the meet-and-greet if the girl is ever found. Loughary said she hopes the parents of the girl are OK with the search and are willing to allow the Clydesdale meeting to take place.

