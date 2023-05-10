According to a preliminary police report, a Leadington man reported his wife missing since Sunday. Leadington Police Department Chief Jerry Hicks said anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Melinda Wilkinson can call Leadington Police through the non-emergency Central Dispatch, 573-431-3131.

The Leadington police report notes Justin Mcgonigle reported his wife had disappeared from general contact since Sunday. In the report, he indicated to police that her last message to him conveyed she was under severe emotional distress. A flyer notes a $1,000 reward for information leading to her recovery.

Wilkinson reportedly was last seen driving away in a 2017 Blue Hyundai Santa Fe, Missouri license plate CR3-J9G. She is described as female, 32, between 5’4” and 5’6”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A turtle tattoo is on her right ankle.

She has two children, a small child and a teenager.

Hicks said every effort is being made to get the word out to the public and to use all law enforcement tools available to locate Wilkinson.

This story will be updated as events warrant.